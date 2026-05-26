ETV Bharat / entertainment

Celina Jaitly Reacts To Twisha Sharma Case Amid Divorce Battle: 'Abuse Is More Than Bruises'

"While her grieving family begged for answers, postmortems, & justice for their daughter, conversations around plants not being watered disturbed many people watching this tragedy unfold," she wrote. Calling abuse a frightening reality, Celina added, "Sometimes the suffering of women becomes so normalised that their pain slowly stops mattering to the people around them."

Beginning her note with a reference to the shocking case, Celina wrote, "The heartbreaking case of Twisha Sharma has shaken the entire nation. An educated, beautiful, talented young woman whose life became consumed by abuse, isolation, emotional suffering, & violence behind closed doors." She further said that what disturbed many people was how quickly the focus shifted away from the tragedy itself.

Hyderabad: Actor Celina Jaitly has shared a deeply emotional note on marriage, abuse and loneliness while reacting to the tragic death of Twisha Sharma, the 33-year-old woman from Noida who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal earlier this month. Celina's post comes at a time when she herself is going through a difficult divorce battle with her husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag. Through her Instagram post, the actor not only expressed grief over Twisha's death but also opened up about her own struggles inside marriage.

The actor's most striking line from the post read, "Marriage is not always happily ever after. Sometimes the loneliest form of violence is the one nobody sees." Celina went on to explain how abuse is not always physical. "Abuse besides bruises. Sometimes it is isolation. Sometimes it is slowly being cut off from your world. Sometimes it is living in a foreign place with no family, no support system, nowhere to go," she wrote.

She also spoke about emotional manipulation and humiliation that many women silently experience. "Sometimes it is being made to feel that you are the problem, that your pain is an inconvenience. Sometimes it is humiliation behind closed doors while the world believes you are living a beautiful life," the actor added.

In one of the most personal parts of the note, Celina reflected on her own marriage and why she stayed despite feeling lonely and emotionally exhausted. "In my own case, my parents had already passed away, I was no longer financially independent, & above all, I had three small children," she shared. "Like so many women, I stayed longer than I should have because I believed keeping the family together was the right thing to do. I did not want my children to suffer. I had no one to turn to, & I was ashamed to admit how lonely I had become," she wrote.

The actor described how isolation slowly changes a person emotionally. "Isolation becomes deeper with time. The walls become quieter & heavier. Days blur into each other until you begin doubting your own reality," she said. "You begin convincing yourself that surviving is the same thing as living," Celina added. Ending her emotional message, the actor extended support to women silently dealing with abuse. "My heart goes out to Twisha Sharma's family, & to every woman suffering behind closed doors," she wrote.

She also urged families to listen to women when they ask for help. "Parents, friends, & family, if your daughter reaches out to you, bring her back. Do not let the abuse consume her," Celina concluded. For those unaware, Celina Jaitly recently filed a case against Peter Haag alleging domestic violence, cruelty, harassment and manipulation. Reports also claim that she has accused him of denying her access to their children despite joint custody arrangements.