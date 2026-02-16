ETV Bharat / entertainment

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: From Aamir Khan To Mammootty, Celebrities Reacts to India's 'Most One-Sided' Dominant Victory

Among the first big names to react was superstar Aamir Khan. He praised the team and especially Ishan Kishan. Aamir wrote that it was a "match winning innings" and thanked the Indian team for a great game. In another post, he shared that he had watched an entire match after a long time and truly enjoyed it.

India first put up a strong total of 175/7. Bowlers, including Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, helped bowl out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs. With this win, India entered the Super Eight stage and improved their World Cup record against Pakistan to 8-1.

Hyderabad: India's big win over Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup turned into a night of celebration across the country. Film stars across industries shared their happiness and praised Team India for their strong performance. The match was held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Ajay Devgn also celebrated the victory in his own style. He wrote on X that the "amazing team makes winning look like a cakewalk" and added, "What a game!" His words matched the feelings of many fans who felt the match turned out to be one-sided.

Veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty congratulated the Indian cricket team and called it a proud moment for the nation. Arjun Rampal shared pictures from the match and wrote, "Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s." He also gave a special shout-out to Ishan Kishan and wished everyone on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Actor Anil Kapoor posted a picture of the Indian team and wrote, "And that's how it's done. Super proud." Senior actor Anupam Kher shared a video just after the match ended. As India sealed the victory, he was seen laughing loudly and chanting "Har Har Mahadev," as the match coincided with Mahashivratri.

Vivek Oberoi highlighted the key performances. He praised Ishan's "mammoth 77 off 40 balls" and the early wickets taken by the bowlers. He even joked that his ears were ringing because he had screamed so much during the match.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana called the match "the most one-sided one" of the tournament. He pointed out India's 8-1 record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups and seemed proud of the strong history. Actress Mahie Gill also shared her happiness and said she was very proud of the team's performance.