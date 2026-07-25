ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns After Student Protest: Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Vir Das And More React

Taking to Instagram, Vaani Kapoor wrote, “For every student who kept pushing, kept questioning, and kept hoping… this moment is for you.”

Hyderabad: Celebrities have come forward to share their thoughts after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid the ongoing uproar over the NEET paper leak and irregularities in the education system. The resignation, accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sparked strong reactions across social media, with actors expressing solidarity with students and reflecting on the moment.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha reshared a video of students celebrating the news and wrote, "Bhaaaaiiii kya kar diyaaaa?!?!?"

Celebrities react as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after student protest (Photo: IG)

Other stars, including Twinkle Khanna, Vir Das and Fatima Sana Shaikh, also reacted to the news, highlighting the importance of listening to students’ voices and ensuring fairness in the education system. Their posts mirrored the sentiment that the resignation was not just a political move but a victory for the youth.

Pradhan, in his resignation letter addressed to his “young friends,” said he stepped down to prevent “anti-national forces” from taking advantage of the situation. He emphasised his lifelong commitment to education, stating: “I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reform for more than four decades. I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions, and just expectations of the country’s youth.”

He further explained, “Considering the situation that has developed at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that anti-national forces should not take advantage of this situation, that the unity of the country should be preserved, that not even a single student’s future should get entangled in legal complications, I have sent my resignation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister.”

The resignation was the main demand of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been leading protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for over a month. With Pradhan’s exit, the government hopes to ease tensions and refocus attention on reforms in the education sector.