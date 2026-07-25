'Assam Urgently Needs Our Attention': Bhumi Pednekar, Guru Randhawa Urge Support As Floods Leave 62 Dead, Over 1.1 Million Affected
Bhumi Pednekar, Guru Randhawa, Raashii Khanna urged people to support Assam flood victims as the disaster affected over 1 million people and claimed 62 lives.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 25, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: As Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood disasters, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has urged people across the country to come together and help those affected. Singer Guru Randhawa and actor Raashii Khanna have also appealed for support as the floods have impacted more than 1.1 million people, claimed over 60 lives, and destroyed thousands of homes across the state.
Bhumi shared an emotional video on Instagram, asking people not to ignore the crisis unfolding in Assam. She said the state urgently needs the country’s support, just as people came together to help other flood-hit regions in the past.
In the video, Bhumi said, "Hello everyone. We all know what’s happening in the country right now, and I salute the spirit and determination everyone has shown. But there’s one part of the country that urgently needs our attention - Assam."
Describing the scale of the disaster, she added, "Assam has been devastated by severe floods. The situation is so dire that over 750,000 people have been evacuated, more than 40 people have lost their lives, and the death toll continues to rise. Entire villages have been washed away. Livestock has been swept away, and people have lost everything they owned."
Bhumi said the crisis was not getting enough attention and reminded people how citizens from different parts of India had stepped forward to help during previous natural disasters.
"Not many people are talking about this, but I truly believe that, just like last year, when people across Punjab, Jammu, Bihar, Maharashtra, and the rest of the country came together and showed an incredible sense of community service by sending supplies and making donations, it’s time for us to do that again. This time, Assam needs us," she said.
The actor also shared a donation link for the Bharat Disaster Relief Fund and urged people to contribute whatever they could. "I’m sharing a link to the Bharat Disaster Relief Fund. I worked closely with them during the Jammu floods, and they are a very reliable organisation. Please support them and donate. Assam urgently needs essential supplies such as food, mattresses, sanitation items, and resources for evacuation."
She ended her appeal by saying, "If you see the visuals from the flood-hit areas, your heart will break. It is truly heartbreaking, and Assam really needs our support. So I request each one of you to come forward and donate whatever you can, whether it’s a small amount or a large one. Please also help spread this message so that our support reaches the people of Assam. Jai Hind."
Sharing the video, Bhumi wrote, "Assam’s drowning, you’ve shown up every time, show up for them now."
Apart from Bhumi, singer Guru Randhawa and actor Raashii Khanna have also extended their support for the flood-affected people and appealed to the public to stand with Assam during this difficult time.
Guru Randhawa shared a picture of Assam’s flood and wrote, "Let’s all unite and help people in Assam. Praying for all the families."
Meanwhile, the flood situation in the state remains critical. According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, more than 1.1 million people have been affected across 2,101 villages under 77 revenue circles in 25 districts.
The Chief Minister said 45,005 people are currently staying in 170 relief camps, while another 1,304 relief distribution centres are supplying food and other essential items to affected families. So far, 62 people have lost their lives, while eight others are still missing.
The situation has become especially serious in the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo, where the water level of the Dikhow River has risen rapidly once again. Flood-hit families are facing a severe shortage of food and safe drinking water.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday to review the flood situation. During the conversation, the Prime Minister took stock of the damage caused by the floods, rescue and relief work, and the challenges faced by the state. He also expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and assured all possible support from the Centre.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also reviewed the situation and announced that a central inter-ministerial team will visit Assam to assess the damage in the flood-hit areas.
Union Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the floods as a "national issue" and assured full support from the Central government.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also carried out a major rescue operation by evacuating a critically ill woman stranded in the remote Kawaimari Mising village in Teok. She was shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has demanded a special relief package for the worst-affected districts of Charaideo, Jorhat and Sivasagar. AASU president Utpal Sharma said many families have lost everything in the floods and that regular compensation would not be enough to rebuild their lives.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has also warned people to stay away from rivers, as the Dikhow, Disang, Dhansiri and Kushiyara rivers continue to flow above the danger mark in several places.
Rescue operations are still underway, and thousands of families are still struggling to survive.