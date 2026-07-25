ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Assam Urgently Needs Our Attention': Bhumi Pednekar, Guru Randhawa Urge Support As Floods Leave 62 Dead, Over 1.1 Million Affected

Hyderabad: As Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood disasters, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has urged people across the country to come together and help those affected. Singer Guru Randhawa and actor Raashii Khanna have also appealed for support as the floods have impacted more than 1.1 million people, claimed over 60 lives, and destroyed thousands of homes across the state.

Bhumi shared an emotional video on Instagram, asking people not to ignore the crisis unfolding in Assam. She said the state urgently needs the country’s support, just as people came together to help other flood-hit regions in the past.

In the video, Bhumi said, "Hello everyone. We all know what’s happening in the country right now, and I salute the spirit and determination everyone has shown. But there’s one part of the country that urgently needs our attention - Assam."

Describing the scale of the disaster, she added, "Assam has been devastated by severe floods. The situation is so dire that over 750,000 people have been evacuated, more than 40 people have lost their lives, and the death toll continues to rise. Entire villages have been washed away. Livestock has been swept away, and people have lost everything they owned."

Bhumi said the crisis was not getting enough attention and reminded people how citizens from different parts of India had stepped forward to help during previous natural disasters.

"Not many people are talking about this, but I truly believe that, just like last year, when people across Punjab, Jammu, Bihar, Maharashtra, and the rest of the country came together and showed an incredible sense of community service by sending supplies and making donations, it’s time for us to do that again. This time, Assam needs us," she said.

The actor also shared a donation link for the Bharat Disaster Relief Fund and urged people to contribute whatever they could. "I’m sharing a link to the Bharat Disaster Relief Fund. I worked closely with them during the Jammu floods, and they are a very reliable organisation. Please support them and donate. Assam urgently needs essential supplies such as food, mattresses, sanitation items, and resources for evacuation."

She ended her appeal by saying, "If you see the visuals from the flood-hit areas, your heart will break. It is truly heartbreaking, and Assam really needs our support. So I request each one of you to come forward and donate whatever you can, whether it’s a small amount or a large one. Please also help spread this message so that our support reaches the people of Assam. Jai Hind."

Sharing the video, Bhumi wrote, "Assam’s drowning, you’ve shown up every time, show up for them now."