CBFC Board Reshuffle: From Preity Zinta, Priyadarshan To Ricky Kej - Meet The Actors, Filmmakers, Musicians And Writers Joining The Panel
The CBFC has been reconstituted with 18 members from cinema, television, music, theatre and literature.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), commonly known as the film certification board, has been reconstituted with a new 18-member panel featuring prominent names from Hindi cinema, regional film industries, television, music, theatre and literature. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the appointments on September 16, 2026, with Shashi Shekhar Vempati continuing as chairperson.
The new board will function with immediate effect for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The CBFC is the statutory body responsible for certifying films for public exhibition in India. Its work includes examining films and granting certification under the applicable rules. The new panel brings together performers, filmmakers, writers, musicians and critics with experience across different parts of the creative industry.
Actors on the New CBFC Board
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi has built a successful career across mainstream Hindi films, independent cinema and OTT. The National Film Award-winning actor is known for his grounded and layered performances. From character-driven films to popular franchises, he has worked across different genres and formats. He is currently also in the spotlight following the success of Mirzapur: The Movie.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta is one of the most recognisable Hindi film stars of the late 1990s and 2000s. She has featured in popular films including Dil Chahta Hai and Veer-Zaara. Having worked in the industry for several decades, she brings the experience of an actor who has witnessed major changes in Hindi cinema.
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty has more than three decades of experience in Hindi cinema and has featured in over 100 films. He became particularly popular for his action roles in the 1990s before taking on a wider variety of characters. His career also extends to television and other entertainment formats.
Prosenjit Chatterjee
Prosenjit Chatterjee, popularly known as Bumba Da, has been one of the leading faces of Bengali cinema for decades. His filmography includes mainstream entertainers as well as acclaimed films such as Chokher Bali and Autograph. His presence on the board brings extensive experience from the Bengali film industry.
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly is a familiar face for television audiences and is best known for playing the lead role in Anupamaa. She also gained recognition for her performance in the popular comedy series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Her career spans family dramas, comedy and other television formats.
Pallavi Joshi
Pallavi Joshi has worked across mainstream and parallel cinema as an actor and filmmaker. She was also associated with The Kashmir Files as a producer and actor. Her experience therefore extends beyond acting to film production as well.
Manoj Joshi
Manoj Joshi has worked extensively across Hindi films, Gujarati theatre and television. His performances have ranged from comic roles to characters in period dramas. A National Award recipient, he has experience across different languages, genres and performance mediums.
Nishigandha Wad
Nishigandha Wad is a veteran actor and writer who has worked extensively in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She has also been a familiar face on television. With a career spanning several decades, she brings experience from both regional and Hindi entertainment.
Filmmakers on the New CBFC Panel
The filmmaker members bring experience from Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati and other regional cinema traditions. Their work covers commercial films, independent storytelling and production.
Priyadarshan
Priyadarshan is an established filmmaker who has worked extensively across Malayalam and Hindi cinema. His career includes popular Hindi films such as Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, alongside acclaimed Malayalam productions. Known for working across genres and languages, Priyadarshan brings decades of filmmaking experience to the board. His career reflects the connections between different Indian film industries and the adaptation of stories across languages.
Nila Madhab Panda
National Award-winning filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda is associated with independent cinema and socially relevant storytelling. His films include I Am Kalam and Kadvi Hawa. His work has explored subjects such as climate change, social inequality and the lives of people facing difficult circumstances. As a filmmaker, he has often focused on grounded narratives and issues that affect communities. His appointment adds experience from independent filmmaking and socially focused cinema.
Abhishek Jain
Abhishek Jain is a filmmaker and producer associated with contemporary Gujarati cinema. His notable films include Kevi Rite Jaish and Bey Yaar. His work has contributed to the growth of modern Gujarati storytelling, particularly films that explore urban experiences and connect with younger audiences. His inclusion brings experience from a regional film industry that has developed its own distinctive commercial and creative identity.
Supriya Yarlagadda
Supriya Yarlagadda has worked as an actor and producer in the Telugu film industry. She is associated with Annapurna Studios and has experience across different stages of film production. Her professional background connects acting and production, while her association with Telugu cinema adds regional industry representation to the board.
Waman Kendre
Waman Kendre is a theatre director and former Director of the National School of Drama. He has spent decades working in India's performing arts sector. Unlike members whose careers are primarily rooted in commercial cinema, Kendre's professional experience is closely connected to theatre direction and education. He has been retained from the previous CBFC board.
Music, Literature and Film Criticism
The new panel also includes professionals whose work extends beyond acting and filmmaking. Their backgrounds cover music, writing, cultural scholarship and film criticism.
Ricky Kej
Ricky Kej is a three-time Grammy Award-winning musician and composer. His work includes international collaborations and a long-standing focus on environmental issues. He brings experience from the global music industry to the CBFC panel. His professional background extends beyond conventional film production and includes music projects with an international reach.
Hans Raj Hans
Hans Raj Hans is a Padma Shri-winning Punjabi singer known for his work in Sufi, folk and devotional music. His career also includes mainstream music. With extensive experience in Punjabi musical traditions, he adds representation from India's regional music culture. His work spans different musical forms and audiences.
Yatindra Mishra
Yatindra Mishra is an author, poet and scholar of Indian classical music. His writing has explored music, cinema and the lives of artists and cultural figures. His work connects literature with India's cultural and musical heritage. His appointment brings an author and scholar's experience to the board.
Vinod Anupam
Vinod Anupam is a film critic and author who has closely followed Indian cinema. His work in film writing and criticism provides experience in analysing movies and developments within the industry. His inclusion adds a perspective from film criticism and cinema-related writing.
Ramesh Patange
Ramesh Patange is a writer and social thinker whose work engages with cultural and socio-political subjects. He has also been retained from the previous CBFC board. His background adds a literary and cultural perspective to the reconstituted panel.
Why Has the CBFC Board Been Reconstituted?
The latest announcement marks the reconstitution of the CBFC board after the previous panel was formed in August 2017. The earlier members were initially appointed for a three-year term, but they continued in office beyond that period until successors were appointed. The new notification replaces the previous panel with an 18-member board. Waman Kendre and Ramesh Patange are the two members retained from the earlier board.
What the New CBFC Board Will Oversee
The newly constituted board will operate within the framework of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. The panel's members come from several parts of India's creative sector. Actors bring experience from performance and the film industry, filmmakers contribute perspectives shaped by production and direction, while musicians, writers and critics add backgrounds from other cultural fields. The new CBFC board is effective immediately, with its 18 members representing a mix of established entertainment figures and professionals from India's wider creative and cultural landscape.