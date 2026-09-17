ETV Bharat / entertainment

CBFC Board Reshuffle: From Preity Zinta, Priyadarshan To Ricky Kej - Meet The Actors, Filmmakers, Musicians And Writers Joining The Panel

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), commonly known as the film certification board, has been reconstituted with a new 18-member panel featuring prominent names from Hindi cinema, regional film industries, television, music, theatre and literature. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the appointments on September 16, 2026, with Shashi Shekhar Vempati continuing as chairperson.

The new board will function with immediate effect for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The CBFC is the statutory body responsible for certifying films for public exhibition in India. Its work includes examining films and granting certification under the applicable rules. The new panel brings together performers, filmmakers, writers, musicians and critics with experience across different parts of the creative industry.

Actors on the New CBFC Board

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi has built a successful career across mainstream Hindi films, independent cinema and OTT. The National Film Award-winning actor is known for his grounded and layered performances. From character-driven films to popular franchises, he has worked across different genres and formats. He is currently also in the spotlight following the success of Mirzapur: The Movie.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is one of the most recognisable Hindi film stars of the late 1990s and 2000s. She has featured in popular films including Dil Chahta Hai and Veer-Zaara. Having worked in the industry for several decades, she brings the experience of an actor who has witnessed major changes in Hindi cinema.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty has more than three decades of experience in Hindi cinema and has featured in over 100 films. He became particularly popular for his action roles in the 1990s before taking on a wider variety of characters. His career also extends to television and other entertainment formats.

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Prosenjit Chatterjee, popularly known as Bumba Da, has been one of the leading faces of Bengali cinema for decades. His filmography includes mainstream entertainers as well as acclaimed films such as Chokher Bali and Autograph. His presence on the board brings extensive experience from the Bengali film industry.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is a familiar face for television audiences and is best known for playing the lead role in Anupamaa. She also gained recognition for her performance in the popular comedy series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Her career spans family dramas, comedy and other television formats.

Pallavi Joshi

Pallavi Joshi has worked across mainstream and parallel cinema as an actor and filmmaker. She was also associated with The Kashmir Files as a producer and actor. Her experience therefore extends beyond acting to film production as well.

Manoj Joshi

Manoj Joshi has worked extensively across Hindi films, Gujarati theatre and television. His performances have ranged from comic roles to characters in period dramas. A National Award recipient, he has experience across different languages, genres and performance mediums.

Nishigandha Wad

Nishigandha Wad is a veteran actor and writer who has worked extensively in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She has also been a familiar face on television. With a career spanning several decades, she brings experience from both regional and Hindi entertainment.

Filmmakers on the New CBFC Panel

The filmmaker members bring experience from Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati and other regional cinema traditions. Their work covers commercial films, independent storytelling and production.

Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan is an established filmmaker who has worked extensively across Malayalam and Hindi cinema. His career includes popular Hindi films such as Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, alongside acclaimed Malayalam productions. Known for working across genres and languages, Priyadarshan brings decades of filmmaking experience to the board. His career reflects the connections between different Indian film industries and the adaptation of stories across languages.

Nila Madhab Panda