ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes Film Festival 2026 Official Selection To Be Announced Today: Here's How To Watch Live In India

Hyderabad: The lineup for the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be unveiled today, and film enthusiasts in India can tune in live to watch the big announcement. The Official Selection for Cannes 2026 will be revealed during a press conference led by Festival President Iris Knobloch and General Delegate Thierry Fremaux.

The announcement is scheduled to begin at 11 am CET, which translates to 2:30 pm IST for viewers in India. The livestream will be available on the festival's official website as well as its verified social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. For Indian audiences eager to track which films make it to the prestigious selection, the online broadcast offers the easiest way to follow the reveal in real time.

The 79th Festival de Cannes itself will take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, on the French Riviera. While the event remains primarily an industry gathering, global interest remains high every year, especially during the lineup announcement, which sets the tone for the festival season.