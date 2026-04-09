ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes Film Festival 2026 Official Selection To Be Announced Today: Here's How To Watch Live In India

The Cannes 2026 lineup will be announced today at 2:30 pm IST. Here's how Indian viewers can watch the livestream ahead of the festival.

Cannes Film Festival 2026
Cannes Film Festival 2026 (Photo: Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The lineup for the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be unveiled today, and film enthusiasts in India can tune in live to watch the big announcement. The Official Selection for Cannes 2026 will be revealed during a press conference led by Festival President Iris Knobloch and General Delegate Thierry Fremaux.

The announcement is scheduled to begin at 11 am CET, which translates to 2:30 pm IST for viewers in India. The livestream will be available on the festival's official website as well as its verified social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. For Indian audiences eager to track which films make it to the prestigious selection, the online broadcast offers the easiest way to follow the reveal in real time.

The 79th Festival de Cannes itself will take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, on the French Riviera. While the event remains primarily an industry gathering, global interest remains high every year, especially during the lineup announcement, which sets the tone for the festival season.

Some early details have already been confirmed. Pierre Salvadori's period drama The Electric Kiss (La Venus electrique) will open the festival. Set in early 20th-century Paris, the film stars Pio Marmai, Anais Demoustier and Gilles Lellouche. Meanwhile, John Travolta's directorial debut Propeller One-Way is also set to screen in the Premiere Selection before its streaming launch later in May.

The festival has also announced special honours for two global cinema icons. Legendary singer-actor Barbra Streisand will receive an Honorary Palme d'Or at the closing ceremony on May 23. Filmmaker Peter Jackson will be honoured with the same award during the opening night, marking a major recognition for his contribution to large-scale filmmaking.

Beyond the lineup reveal, Cannes will offer extensive digital coverage throughout the festival. Red carpet arrivals, press conferences and interviews will be streamed online, making it easier for viewers in India to follow the event despite the geographical distance.

For those planning a deeper engagement, the festival also offers initiatives like "3 Days in Cannes" accreditation for young film enthusiasts, while the popular Cinema de la Plage screenings provide free open-air shows for the public in Cannes itself. For now, all eyes are on today's announcement.

Read More

  1. 'I Don't Believe In Stardom': Indira Dhar on Casting Street Children in Oscar-Nominated Putul - Watch
  2. Salman Khan Comes In Support Of Rajpal Yadav After Award Show Debacle, Says 'Dil Se Kaam Karo'
  3. 'Nobody Does This': Ekta Kapoor Recalls Shocking Moment When Akshay Kumar Returned Cheque For A Failed Film

TAGGED:

HOW TO WATCH CANNES LINEUP 2026
CANNES 2026 INDIAN TIME
CANNES 2026 LIVE STREAMING INDIA
CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2026
CANNES FILM FESTIVAL MAY 2026 DATES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.