Cannes Film Festival 2026 Official Selection To Be Announced Today: Here's How To Watch Live In India
The Cannes 2026 lineup will be announced today at 2:30 pm IST. Here's how Indian viewers can watch the livestream ahead of the festival.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: The lineup for the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be unveiled today, and film enthusiasts in India can tune in live to watch the big announcement. The Official Selection for Cannes 2026 will be revealed during a press conference led by Festival President Iris Knobloch and General Delegate Thierry Fremaux.
The announcement is scheduled to begin at 11 am CET, which translates to 2:30 pm IST for viewers in India. The livestream will be available on the festival's official website as well as its verified social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. For Indian audiences eager to track which films make it to the prestigious selection, the online broadcast offers the easiest way to follow the reveal in real time.
The 79th Festival de Cannes itself will take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, on the French Riviera. While the event remains primarily an industry gathering, global interest remains high every year, especially during the lineup announcement, which sets the tone for the festival season.
Some early details have already been confirmed. Pierre Salvadori's period drama The Electric Kiss (La Venus electrique) will open the festival. Set in early 20th-century Paris, the film stars Pio Marmai, Anais Demoustier and Gilles Lellouche. Meanwhile, John Travolta's directorial debut Propeller One-Way is also set to screen in the Premiere Selection before its streaming launch later in May.
Pure vocal chemistry at its finest. Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb in their prime. An epic 80s ballad we rarely get anymore. 🎙️ 💖#BarbraStreisand #BarryGibb #ClassicDuet pic.twitter.com/YVZPu4s9hB— 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 ✨🎵 (@Hoang_HQ) April 8, 2026
The festival has also announced special honours for two global cinema icons. Legendary singer-actor Barbra Streisand will receive an Honorary Palme d'Or at the closing ceremony on May 23. Filmmaker Peter Jackson will be honoured with the same award during the opening night, marking a major recognition for his contribution to large-scale filmmaking.
Beyond the lineup reveal, Cannes will offer extensive digital coverage throughout the festival. Red carpet arrivals, press conferences and interviews will be streamed online, making it easier for viewers in India to follow the event despite the geographical distance.
For those planning a deeper engagement, the festival also offers initiatives like "3 Days in Cannes" accreditation for young film enthusiasts, while the popular Cinema de la Plage screenings provide free open-air shows for the public in Cannes itself. For now, all eyes are on today's announcement.