ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2026: Malayalam Film Balan The Boy Heads To Marché Du Film

"Taking Balan The Boy to the world stage. The film will be showcased with a Market Screening at the Marché du Film during the Cannes Film Festival on the 14th May," the post read. Balan: The Boy comes after the massive success of Manjummel Boys, which turned Chidambaram into one of the most talked-about young filmmakers in India. Instead of going bigger, the director has chosen a more intimate story this time.

Hyderabad: Directed by Chidambaram, Balan The Boy has been selected for a market screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival under the Marché du Film in 2026. The makers, KVN Productions, shared the big update on social media, building excitement among film lovers and industry watchers alike.

The film is written by Jithu Madhavan, known for Aavesham, and features an entirely fresh cast selected through auditions. The first-look poster shows a barefoot boy walking away, holding a stick, surrounded by colorful floral illustrations, hinting at a simple yet emotionally rich narrative. Chidambaram has openly shared that after the huge success of Manjummel Boys, he felt pressure about what to do next. Choosing Balan was a conscious decision to tell a "small, cute story" with heart, rather than chase scale.

Despite its small scale, the film brings back the trusted technical team from Manjummel Boys. Cinematography is handled by Shyju Khalid, editing by Vivek Harshan, music by Sushin Shyam, and production design by Ajayan Chalissery. Actor-writer Ganapathi also plays a key role behind the scenes as executive producer and casting director.

What is Marché du Film?

The Marché du Film, also known as the Cannes Film Market, is one of the largest film marketplaces in the world. Established in 1959, it runs alongside the Cannes Film Festival every year. It is not just about screenings, it is where filmmakers, producers, distributors, and investors meet to discuss collaborations, secure funding, and explore global distribution deals. Thousands of industry professionals and projects come together here, making it a powerful launchpad for films aiming for international reach. For Balan: The Boy, this screening offers a valuable opportunity to connect with global audiences and industry players even before its official release.