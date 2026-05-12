ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2026: Lakadbaggha 2, Balan, Amma Ariyan And More Indian Titles To Watch Out For

Hyderabad: The 79th Cannes Film Festival begins today, May 12, on the French Riviera in France, and Indian cinema is once again set to make a strong impression on the global stage. Over the years, Cannes has become more than just a glamorous red carpet event for India. It has evolved into a prestigious platform where Indian films, regional cinema, filmmakers and actors get international attention.

From Malayalam cinema and Kannada-Hindi dramas to action franchises and restored classics, Cannes 2026 is expected to showcase the wide diversity of Indian storytelling. Along with celebrity appearances by stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, several Indian film projects are also heading to the festival this year.

Balan: The Boy heads to Cannes

One of the biggest highlights from India this year is filmmaker Chidambaram's upcoming project Balan: The Boy. The film will have a market screening at the Marche du Film on May 14 during the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was shared by KVN Productions on social media with the caption, "Taking Balan: The Boy to the world stage."

The film marks another important step for Malayalam cinema, which has increasingly found recognition internationally in recent years. Chidambaram, who earlier gained attention for Manjummal Boys, is expected to bring another emotionally layered story to audiences worldwide.

Amma Ariyan restored in 4K for Cannes Classics

Another major moment for India at Cannes 2026 comes through the restored version of legendary filmmaker John Abraham's Malayalam classic Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother, 1986). The Film Heritage Foundation is returning to Cannes Classics for the fifth consecutive year with the 4K restoration of the cult film. Notably, Amma Ariyan is the only Indian feature selected this year for a world premiere in the prestigious Cannes Classics section.

The film is widely regarded as one of the most important works in Malayalam cinema history. Set during the political unrest of 1970s Kerala, the story follows a man named Purushan, who travels to inform a mother about her son's death. Along the way, the journey becomes deeply personal and political. The official description of the film calls it "an intimate and expansive meditation on memory, ideology and resistance." Its selection at Cannes is being seen as a proud moment for Indian cinema preservation and restoration efforts.

Lakadbaggha 2 takes Indian action cinema global