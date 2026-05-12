Cannes 2026: Lakadbaggha 2, Balan, Amma Ariyan And More Indian Titles To Watch Out For
Indian cinema returns strongly to Cannes 2026 with films like Balan, Lakadbaggha 2 and restored classic Amma Ariyan representing diverse storytelling and regional voices.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST|
Updated : May 12, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 79th Cannes Film Festival begins today, May 12, on the French Riviera in France, and Indian cinema is once again set to make a strong impression on the global stage. Over the years, Cannes has become more than just a glamorous red carpet event for India. It has evolved into a prestigious platform where Indian films, regional cinema, filmmakers and actors get international attention.
From Malayalam cinema and Kannada-Hindi dramas to action franchises and restored classics, Cannes 2026 is expected to showcase the wide diversity of Indian storytelling. Along with celebrity appearances by stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, several Indian film projects are also heading to the festival this year.
Balan: The Boy heads to Cannes
One of the biggest highlights from India this year is filmmaker Chidambaram's upcoming project Balan: The Boy. The film will have a market screening at the Marche du Film on May 14 during the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was shared by KVN Productions on social media with the caption, "Taking Balan: The Boy to the world stage."
The film marks another important step for Malayalam cinema, which has increasingly found recognition internationally in recent years. Chidambaram, who earlier gained attention for Manjummal Boys, is expected to bring another emotionally layered story to audiences worldwide.
Amma Ariyan restored in 4K for Cannes Classics
Another major moment for India at Cannes 2026 comes through the restored version of legendary filmmaker John Abraham's Malayalam classic Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother, 1986). The Film Heritage Foundation is returning to Cannes Classics for the fifth consecutive year with the 4K restoration of the cult film. Notably, Amma Ariyan is the only Indian feature selected this year for a world premiere in the prestigious Cannes Classics section.
The film is widely regarded as one of the most important works in Malayalam cinema history. Set during the political unrest of 1970s Kerala, the story follows a man named Purushan, who travels to inform a mother about her son's death. Along the way, the journey becomes deeply personal and political. The official description of the film calls it "an intimate and expansive meditation on memory, ideology and resistance." Its selection at Cannes is being seen as a proud moment for Indian cinema preservation and restoration efforts.
Lakadbaggha 2 takes Indian action cinema global
Actor-director Anshuman Jha's Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business is also set for an exclusive market screening at the Marche du Film. The film is especially significant because it marks the first official India-Indonesia co-production. Set against the backdrop of Indonesia, the action film stars Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Adil Hussain, Sarah-Jane Dias and Anshuman Jha himself.
Speaking about the project, Jennifer Pengal of Webfilmland Productions said, "The global landscape doesn't have an animal-lover vigilante and India hasn't produced an international martial arts star in this space. This film delivers both." She also praised Anshuman Jha's screen presence and added, "It's not just action, it's action with a soul."
Talking about the Cannes debut, Anshuman Jha explained that the sequel expands beyond the first film's focus on dogs and now explores larger themes about animal protection and humanity. "We wanted to elevate the action not just in intensity, but in meaning," he said.
More Indian films at Cannes 2026
Apart from Balan and Lakadbaggha 2, several other Indian projects are set to be showcased this year. The Hindi-Kannada film September 21, directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna, has been officially selected for the Marche du Film segment. The film stars Priyanka Upendra, Zarina Wahab and Amit Behl and explores themes of family, dementia and emotional responsibility.
Meanwhile, Shadows of the Moonless Nights, a short film made by a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) student, has been selected in the La Cinef Competitive section. The category is known for spotlighting emerging filmmaking talent from around the world. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is also making his Cannes debut as a producer with his film Gudgudi, which has been selected for the Marche du Film section.
Indian celebrities expected at Cannes
Along with films, Indian celebrities are once again expected to dominate the Cannes red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will return as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, continuing her long association with the festival. Alia Bhatt is also expected to attend and has already shared glimpses of her journey to France on social media.
Actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez and filmmaker Karan Johar are also likely to attend the festival this year. Regional cinema personalities are expected to have a strong presence as well. Marathi cinema stars Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Saraf and Prajakta Mali are reportedly attending in traditional Marathi attire to represent their cultural roots globally.
Gujarati cinema will also be represented through actor-producer Mansi Parekh and singer-producer Parthiv Gohil. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will attend as part of India's official delegation in his role as director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
Why Cannes matters for Indian cinema
For decades, Cannes has been one of the world's most prestigious film festivals. While the red carpet often grabs attention, the festival remains a major global marketplace for films, collaborations and creative exchange. For Indian cinema, Cannes offers filmmakers and actors a chance to present regional stories to international audiences. It also opens doors for global distribution, co-productions and recognition beyond commercial box office success.