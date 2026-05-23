ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2026: India Misses Cinema Conversation Again

Another biggest cinematic highlight came in the form of Payal Kapadia, who served as president of the jury for the 65th edition of Critics’ Week at Cannes after winning the Grand Prix in 2024. Beyond that, however, India fell short of making it to the official film selections.

For India, as in many previous years except for a few standout moments, the spotlight remained more focused on red-carpet glamour than on cinema itself. The only film that premiered at the festival this year was the restored version of Kerala filmmaker John Abraham's cult classic Amma Ariyan.

Since 1946, Cannes has remained one of the most prestigious film festivals globally. Over the years, the platform has evolved into a convergence of haute couture and cinema where the who's who of cinema from around the globe descend on the picturesque Croisette.

Hyderabad: Tonight, curtains will fall on the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The most awaited announcement of Plame d'Or winner will cap the 12-day extravaganza. A nine-member jury headed by Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will select the best film from 22 titles competing for the highest honour of the fest.

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned once again as the global ambassador of a beauty brand, a role she has held at the festival for over two decades. She was joined this year by Alia Bhatt, making her Cannes appearance for the same brand. A brief controversy surrounding reports of Alia Bhatt allegedly being ignored by sections of the international media generated headlines, but conversations around Indian cinema itself remained largely absent. Aishwarya and Alia aside, several Indian beauties turned heads at the red carpet. Kalyani Priyadarshan, the superwoman of Indian cinema, made her Cannes debut while Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari also served lewks at the red carpet.

Several Indian films, including Balan The Boy directed by Manjummel Boys fame Chidambaram and young filmmaker Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s September 21, were showcased at the Marché du Film, the festival’s commercial hub where more than 16,000 film professionals from across the world gathered this year to buy, sell, finance, and distribute films.

India, however, did not make it to the official selection in any major category this year. FTII student Mehar Malhotra’s short film Shadows of the Moonless Nights was selected for La Cinef, the section dedicated to student films, though it remained outside the main competition.

This year, it was neighbouring Nepal whose cinema made history at Cannes. Debutant director Abinash Bikram Shah’s film Elephants in the Fog won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize. The recognition is a landmark moment for Nepali cinema, which is far younger than India’s century-old film industry.

As the festival closes on Saturday, attention has now shifted to the Palme d’Or race. Winning Cannes’ top honour almost instantly elevates a film’s international profile and often positions it as a strong contender in the awards season that follows.

Among the most critically acclaimed films this year are Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski’s Fatherland, Japanese auteur Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s All of a Sudden, Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, and Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord. Interestingly, one possible dark horse emerged in the final stretch of the festival. Spanish filmmakers Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s The Black Ball received a 16-minute standing ovation, one of Cannes’ most passionate receptions this year.

Circling back to India, the nation leaves the festival with glamour intact and yearning to celebrate another year akin to 2024 which undoubtedly remains the country's best outing so far with historic wins across three main categories.