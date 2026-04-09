Cannes 2026 Draws 2400 Films From 141 Countries, France Leads Final Lineup - Full List Inside
France leads Cannes 2026 selections with the most films across categories, followed by the United States, while European co-productions dominate the festival's internationally diverse lineup.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 9, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, bringing together filmmakers from around the world. This year's lineup focuses strongly on director-driven films, with a mix of well-known auteurs and emerging voices. Festival director Thierry Fremaux said more than 2,400 films from 141 countries were submitted, showing the growing global reach of the festival.
South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will serve as jury president for the main competition. Honorary Palme d'Or awards will be presented to Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand. French actress Eye Haidara will host the opening and closing ceremonies.
The festival will open with The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori. The period romantic comedy is set in 1928 Paris and follows a painter who regains inspiration after meeting a woman pretending to be a psychic. The film stars Pio Marmai, Anais Demoustier and Gilles Lellouche, and will premiere on opening night at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.
Competition
The main competition features nine films competing for the Palme d'Or. These titles come from different countries and include many international co-productions:
- Minotaur - Andrey Zvyagintsev (France, Latvia, Germany)
- The Beloved - Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Spain, France)
- The Man I Love - Ira Sachs (United States)
- Fatherland - Paweł Pawlikowski (Poland, Germany, UK, France, Italy)
- Moulin - Laszlo Nemes (France, Hungary)
- Stories of the Night - Lea Mysius (France)
- Fjord - Cristian Mungiu (Romania, Nordic co-production)
- Notre Salut - Emmanuel Marre (Belgium, France)
- Gentle Monster - Marie Kreutzer (Austria, France, Germany)
Un Certain Regard
The Un Certain Regard section highlights new voices and unique storytelling styles:
- La mas dulce - Laila Marrakchi (France, Spain, Morocco, Belgium)
- Club Kid - Jordan Firstman (United States)
- Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma - Jane Schoenbrun (United States)
- Everytime - Sandra Wollner (Austria)
- I'll Be Gone in June - Katharina Rivilis
- Yesterday the Eye Didn't Sleep - Rakan Mayasi (Belgium, Lebanon, Palestine)
- The Meltdown - Manuela Martelli (Chile)
Out of Competition
Several high-profile films will screen outside the competition:
- Her Private Hell - Nicolas Winding Refn (Denmark, United States)
- Diamond - Andy Garcia (United States)
- Karma - Guillaume Canet (France)
- L'Objet du delit - Agnes Jaoui (France)
- De Gaulle: LAge de Fer - Antonin Baudry (France)
Midnight Screenings
The midnight lineup features genre and experimental films:
- Colony - Yeon Sang-ho (South Korea)
- Roma elastica - Bertrand Mandico (France, Italy)
- Full Phil - Quentin Dupieux (France, Belgium, Luxembourg)
- Jim Queen - Nicolas Athane & Marco Nguyen (France, Belgium)
- Sanguine - Marion Le Coroller (France)
Cannes Premiere
The Cannes Premiere section includes anticipated special presentations:
- Propeller One-Way Night Coach - John Travolta (United States)
- Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner - Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Japan)
- Heimsuchung - Volker Schlondorff (Germany)
- The Third Night - Daniel Auteuil (France)
Special Screenings
The Special Screenings section includes documentaries and tribute films:
- John Lennon: The Last Interview - Steven Soderbergh (United States)
- Avedon - Ron Howard (United States)
- Les Survivants du Che - Christophe Reveille (France)
- Les Matins Merveilleux - Avril Besson (France)
This year's Cannes lineup emphasises international collaboration, with European productions dominating the competition but also including contributions from North America, Asia and the Middle East. The selection reflects a shift away from blockbuster-heavy programming toward auteur cinema and independent storytelling. With more announcements expected in parallel sections such as Critics' Week, Directors' Fortnight and ACID, the 79th Cannes Film Festival promises to be a diverse and dynamic celebration of global filmmaking.