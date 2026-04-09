ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2026 Draws 2400 Films From 141 Countries, France Leads Final Lineup - Full List Inside

Hyderabad: The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, bringing together filmmakers from around the world. This year's lineup focuses strongly on director-driven films, with a mix of well-known auteurs and emerging voices. Festival director Thierry Fremaux said more than 2,400 films from 141 countries were submitted, showing the growing global reach of the festival.

South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will serve as jury president for the main competition. Honorary Palme d'Or awards will be presented to Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand. French actress Eye Haidara will host the opening and closing ceremonies.

The festival will open with The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori. The period romantic comedy is set in 1928 Paris and follows a painter who regains inspiration after meeting a woman pretending to be a psychic. The film stars Pio Marmai, Anais Demoustier and Gilles Lellouche, and will premiere on opening night at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

Competition

The main competition features nine films competing for the Palme d'Or. These titles come from different countries and include many international co-productions:

Minotaur - Andrey Zvyagintsev (France, Latvia, Germany)

The Beloved - Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Spain, France)

The Man I Love - Ira Sachs (United States)

Fatherland - Paweł Pawlikowski (Poland, Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Moulin - Laszlo Nemes (France, Hungary)

Stories of the Night - Lea Mysius (France)

Fjord - Cristian Mungiu (Romania, Nordic co-production)

Notre Salut - Emmanuel Marre (Belgium, France)

Gentle Monster - Marie Kreutzer (Austria, France, Germany)

Un Certain Regard

The Un Certain Regard section highlights new voices and unique storytelling styles: