ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2026: Director Indira Dhar Heads Back To Film Festival For Third Year With Two New Socially Driven Films

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Indira said, “Cannes is a place that has given me an important platform to showcase my films. At the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, I launched my two films, Putul and Echoes of Valour. I did not come from a film-oriented family or background where I received extra support or encouragement for my professional growth. My journey and struggle have been extremely difficult, yet deeply fulfilling and meaningful.”

The director revealed that, apart from continuing work on her upcoming film, Echoes of Valour, at Cannes this year, she will also be working on her new project titled Marked. Yes, Indira has already begun work on her third film. Like Echoes of Valour, Marked is also being made in Hindi.

Hyderabad: Oscar-nominated Bengali filmmaker Indira Dhar is set to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2026 for the third consecutive year. Last year, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur unveiled the first look of her Hindi film Echoes of Valour at the India Pavilion. This year too, the director is heading to Cannes with a new surprise project alongside updates on her upcoming film.

She further added, “Many people tried to hold me back or suppress me, but each time I stayed determined and kept working towards my goals. This year, I am taking two projects to the Cannes Film Festival, both of which deal with important social issues.”

Indira Dhar first made a strong mark at Cannes with her film Putul. It was a matter of immense pride that the film became the first Bengali movie to receive Oscar nominations. The film was screened in the Marché du Film section at Cannes. At the 2025 Oscars, the song Iti Maa from the film earned nominations in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories.

Notably, composer Sayan Ganguly, who handled the music for the film, became the only Bengali composer to receive two Oscar nominations for the same project. He will also compose the music for Marked. The film will be edited by National Award-winning editor Arghyakamal Mitra. Reports suggest that Marked revolves around drug abuse and its impact on the younger generation.

Bengali filmmaker Indira Dhar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The director said, “My company, IKA Studios (Indira and Kabir Studios), is now recognised as an Oscar-recognised production house because our production, Putul, qualified to compete in three different Oscar categories. Marked will also be produced under the banner of IKA Studios. Two incredibly talented actors are starring in my next film.” However, she chose not to reveal their identities yet.

Last year, the India-South Africa co-production Echoes of Valour was officially launched at the Cannes Film Festival, where Shekhar Kapur unveiled the project. The film was produced by Arden Slate and the director’s own banner, IKA Studios. The lead roles are played by Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi. The film is a biopic about the parents of an Indian soldier and is based on the family of war martyr Anirban Bandyopadhyay.

Apart from promoting her films, director Indira Dhar will also attend this year’s Cannes Film Festival as one of the speakers at the Indian Pavilion.