ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And Indian Celebrity List With Aishwarya, Alia Bhatt, And More To Walk Red Carpet

79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: The 79th Cannes Film Festival is all set to begin on May 12 on the glamorous French Riviera, and like every year, Indian celebrities are expected to make a strong mark at the prestigious global event. From Bollywood stars and regional cinema talents to filmmakers and fashion icons, Cannes 2026 promises to be a star-studded affair for India. The festival will continue till May 23 and will take place at the iconic Palais des Festivals et des Congres in Cannes, France. Over the next 12 days, the world's biggest filmmakers, actors and fashion personalities will gather for film premieres, award ceremonies and unforgettable red carpet moments. This year, all eyes are on Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has already arrived in France ahead of her second Cannes appearance. Alia Bhatt Arrives at Cannes 2026 After making a memorable debut at Cannes in 2025, Alia Bhatt is returning to the festival once again as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. The actor was recently spotted arriving in France in a stylish monochrome outfit featuring a structured blazer with puffed shoulders and matching trousers. Alia is expected to attend the opening ceremony on May 12 and walk the red carpet alongside several international celebrities. Her appearance has already generated excitement online, with fans eagerly waiting to see her Cannes fashion moments this year. Indian Celebrities Expected at Cannes 2026 India is expected to have a strong presence at Cannes 2026 across Bollywood and regional cinema industries. Leading the Indian contingent will be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who remains one of Cannes' most iconic Indian faces. The actor has been attending the festival for over two decades and continues to be one of the biggest attractions on the red carpet.