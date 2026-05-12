Cannes 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And Indian Celebrity List With Aishwarya, Alia Bhatt, And More To Walk Red Carpet
Cannes 2026 begins on May 12 with Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and several Indian celebrities expected to attend the prestigious global film festival.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 79th Cannes Film Festival is all set to begin on May 12 on the glamorous French Riviera, and like every year, Indian celebrities are expected to make a strong mark at the prestigious global event. From Bollywood stars and regional cinema talents to filmmakers and fashion icons, Cannes 2026 promises to be a star-studded affair for India.
The festival will continue till May 23 and will take place at the iconic Palais des Festivals et des Congres in Cannes, France. Over the next 12 days, the world's biggest filmmakers, actors and fashion personalities will gather for film premieres, award ceremonies and unforgettable red carpet moments. This year, all eyes are on Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has already arrived in France ahead of her second Cannes appearance.
Alia Bhatt Arrives at Cannes 2026
After making a memorable debut at Cannes in 2025, Alia Bhatt is returning to the festival once again as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. The actor was recently spotted arriving in France in a stylish monochrome outfit featuring a structured blazer with puffed shoulders and matching trousers. Alia is expected to attend the opening ceremony on May 12 and walk the red carpet alongside several international celebrities. Her appearance has already generated excitement online, with fans eagerly waiting to see her Cannes fashion moments this year.
#AliaBhatt touches down in #Cannes and makes a chic statement in a sleek monochrome #CarolinaHerrera look. 😎✨#Cannes2026 #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/I0yHvLgnHw— Abhay Pathaniya (@AbhayPatha75283) May 12, 2026
Indian Celebrities Expected at Cannes 2026
India is expected to have a strong presence at Cannes 2026 across Bollywood and regional cinema industries. Leading the Indian contingent will be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who remains one of Cannes' most iconic Indian faces. The actor has been attending the festival for over two decades and continues to be one of the biggest attractions on the red carpet.
Apart from Aishwarya and Alia, several other Indian celebrities are expected to attend this year's edition. The list includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Tara Sutaria, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy, Pooja Batra and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Filmmaker Karan Johar is also expected to return to Cannes following his recent global appearances. Reports suggest he may attend screenings, networking events and special industry sessions during the festival.
Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk is reportedly set to make his Cannes debut with his film Chardikala, accompanied by co-star Roopi Gill. Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram is also expected to present his film Balan: The Boy at the Cannes market. Marathi cinema will also have representation this year, with veteran actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf likely to attend along with Prajakta Mali and producer Kedar Joshi. Gujarati cinema stars Mansi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil are also expected to participate in the festival.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Payal Kapadia has added another proud moment for India after being named president of the jury for the 65th Critics' Week at Cannes, a parallel section that highlights emerging voices in cinema.
When and Where to Watch Cannes 2026 Live
The opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival will take place late at night on May 12 according to Indian Standard Time. Fans across the world can watch the live coverage of the event through Cannes Film Festival's official digital platforms.
The live stream will be available on:
- Official Cannes Film Festival website
- Cannes Film Festival YouTube channel
- Official Instagram and social media handles
Awards Presented at Cannes Film Festival
Apart from fashion and celebrity appearances, Cannes remains one of the most respected film festivals in the world because of its prestigious awards. Some of the major honours presented at the festival include:
- Palme d'Or - Best Film
- Grand Prix - Second highest honour
- Prix de la mise en scene - Best Director
- Prix d'interpretation feminine – Best Actress
- Prix d'interprétation masculine – Best Actor
- Prix du scenario – Best Screenplay
- Prix du Jury – Jury Prize
Why Cannes Continues to Matter
First launched in 1939, the Cannes Film Festival has become one of the biggest celebrations of cinema in the world. Beyond films, the event has also become a global stage for fashion, luxury brands and cultural conversations. For Indian cinema, Cannes has increasingly become an important platform to showcase films, talent and storytelling to international audiences. Over the years, Indian actors and filmmakers have used the festival to build global recognition, launch projects and celebrate regional cinema on an international stage.