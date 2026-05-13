ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Goes Desi For Day 2, Fans Say 'Indianness Is Pure Elegance'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is making headlines once again with her stunning fashion choices at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. After impressing fans with dreamy gowns on Day 1, the actor chose a beautiful desi-inspired look for Day 2, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

Alia attended the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion at Cannes in an outfit that perfectly mixed traditional Indian style with modern glamour. Sharing a video of her look on Instagram, the actor wrote, “feeling unapologetically filmy for the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion.”

For the special event, Alia wore a custom ivory chanderi draped dhoti skirt with a structured corset designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The look was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor. What truly made the outfit stand out were the traditional Indian touches. Alia completed her look with a bindi, nose pin, hathphool and payal.