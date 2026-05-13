Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Goes Desi For Day 2, Fans Say 'Indianness Is Pure Elegance'
Alia Bhatt impressed fans at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her elegant desi look, as social media praised her graceful Indian style.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 13, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is making headlines once again with her stunning fashion choices at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. After impressing fans with dreamy gowns on Day 1, the actor chose a beautiful desi-inspired look for Day 2, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.
Alia attended the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion at Cannes in an outfit that perfectly mixed traditional Indian style with modern glamour. Sharing a video of her look on Instagram, the actor wrote, “feeling unapologetically filmy for the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion.”
For the special event, Alia wore a custom ivory chanderi draped dhoti skirt with a structured corset designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The look was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor. What truly made the outfit stand out were the traditional Indian touches. Alia completed her look with a bindi, nose pin, hathphool and payal.
Fans on social media were quick to praise the actor for proudly embracing Indian fashion on an international platform like Cannes. Many users loved how Alia managed to keep the global red carpet charm alive while adding strong desi elements to her outfit.
One fan wrote, “Such a Stunner.” Another commented, “Your indianness is pure elegance. The bindi, nosepin, payal… uff everything about this look feels so graceful.” A third user added, “The nose pin completed the entire look so perfectly.”
On Day 1, the actor wore a hand-painted flowy gown with a corset-style bodice. Later, she also appeared in a peach-toned off-shoulder couture outfit featuring a dramatic dupatta-inspired detail. Her latest desi look, however, has especially connected with Indian fans online.
The actor was also seen carrying a customised umbrella matching her outfit while posing with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Videos of Alia interacting with Spanish racing driver Carlos Sainz have also gone viral on social media.
The Cannes Film Festival 2026 began on May 12 and will continue till May 23, with several Indian celebrities expected to attend the prestigious event in the coming days.