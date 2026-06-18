Cocktail 2 Releases Tomorrow; Can Homi Adajania Recreate The Original's Magic And Give Shahid Kapoor A Much-Needed Hit?
Cocktail 2 releases on June 19 with high expectations. The film is a crucial theatrical test for Shahid Kapoor and director Homi Adajania.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor-starrer Cocktail 2 is set to hit theatres on June 19, and the film carries significant expectations for both actor Shahid Kapoor and director Homi Adajania.
Marketed as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the romantic drama stars Shahid Kapoor alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. While the film is an important release for all three actors, attention is largely focused on Shahid and Homi, both of whom are looking to score a major theatrical success.
For Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 presents an opportunity to recreate the success of the original Cocktail, which became one of the most popular romantic dramas of its time. Released in 2012, the film starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty earned praise for its modern storytelling, music and portrayal of relationships. More than a decade later, Homi is returning to the franchise with a completely new story and cast while retaining the urban romance theme that made the original memorable.
The new film follows Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he reconnects with Ally, an old friend played by Kriti Sanon, while trying to win back Diya, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The story explores friendship, love and loyalty through an emotional love triangle.
The film has reportedly been mounted on a budget of around Rs 50 crore, making it one of the biggest romantic dramas of recent years. The makers have also attempted to tap into nostalgia by introducing “Bandhu 2.0,” a modern version of the popular song “Tum Hi Ho Bandhu” from the original film.
For Shahid Kapoor, the release is particularly important. Since the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh in 2019, the actor has struggled to maintain consistent box-office momentum. While Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya emerged as a semi-hit and offered some relief, several of his other theatrical releases failed to generate the expected commercial returns.
The underperformance of films such as Jersey and the recent O Romeo has increased the pressure on Shahid to deliver a strong box-office performer. A successful run for Cocktail 2 could help strengthen his position as a leading star in big-budget commercial cinema.
The film also reunites Shahid with Kriti Sanon after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, while Rashmika Mandanna joins the franchise as one of the female leads. Music for the film has been composed by Pritam, and the movie has received an “A” certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
With advance buzz surrounding the film and expectations attached to the original Cocktail, all eyes are on whether Homi Adajania can recreate the magic of the original and whether Shahid Kapoor can deliver the major box-office success he has been chasing since Kabir Singh.