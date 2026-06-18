ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cocktail 2 Releases Tomorrow; Can Homi Adajania Recreate The Original's Magic And Give Shahid Kapoor A Much-Needed Hit?

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor-starrer Cocktail 2 is set to hit theatres on June 19, and the film carries significant expectations for both actor Shahid Kapoor and director Homi Adajania.

Marketed as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the romantic drama stars Shahid Kapoor alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. While the film is an important release for all three actors, attention is largely focused on Shahid and Homi, both of whom are looking to score a major theatrical success.

For Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 presents an opportunity to recreate the success of the original Cocktail, which became one of the most popular romantic dramas of its time. Released in 2012, the film starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty earned praise for its modern storytelling, music and portrayal of relationships. More than a decade later, Homi is returning to the franchise with a completely new story and cast while retaining the urban romance theme that made the original memorable.

The new film follows Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he reconnects with Ally, an old friend played by Kriti Sanon, while trying to win back Diya, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The story explores friendship, love and loyalty through an emotional love triangle.