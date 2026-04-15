Can Bhooth Bangla Beat Akshay Kumar's 2025 Releases? Advance Booking Signals Strong Start
Bhooth Bangla shows strong advance booking. Here's a comparison with Akshay Kumar's 2025 releases and whether the film can emerge as his biggest recent hit.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: With advance bookings now open, Bhooth Bangla is already generating solid buzz at the box office. The return of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after a long gap has created a strong sense of nostalgia, and early trends suggest the film could open well. The bigger question now is whether Bhooth Bangla can outperform Akshay Kumar's last four releases from 2025 and emerge as his biggest recent hit.
Early advance booking numbers indicate a promising start. Within the first 24 hours, the film sold over 12,000 tickets across national chains, with paid previews showing a steady surge, especially during late-night slots. For day 1, the film has recorded an advance booking gross of around Rs 18.6 lakh, while including block seats, the number grows to Rs 40 lakh. While these are early figures, the upward trend suggests growing interest as the release approaches.
The buzz is further supported by strong movement in key regions. West Bengal has shown around 26 percent occupancy in initial shows, while Maharashtra, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh are also witnessing steady traction. Paid previews scheduled from April 16 evening are expected to give the film an additional push, which could boost its opening day numbers. Trade analysts are already predicting a double-digit opening for Bhooth Bangla, with estimates pointing towards at least Rs 15 crore on day 1.
A look at Akshay Kumar's 2025 films provides context. Jolly LLB 3 recorded Rs 6.37 crore in day 1 advance booking gross and opened at Rs 12.50 crore. Sky Force had Rs 5.42 crore in pre-sales and collected Rs 12.25 crore on its first day. Kesari Chapter 2 posted a modest Rs 3 crore advance booking and opened at Rs 7.75 crore. The biggest opener among them was Housefull 5, which registered Rs 13.95 crore in advance booking and went on to collect Rs 24 crore on day 1.
Compared to these numbers, Bhooth Bangla is still in early booking stages, but the momentum suggests it could target the higher end of the range. The nostalgia factor of the Akshay-Priyadarshan reunion is playing a crucial role. Their past collaborations in comedy films have built a loyal fan base, and the addition of seasoned performers like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Tabu has further strengthened expectations.
Another advantage for Bhooth Bangla is its genre. As one of the first major horror-comedy releases of the year, the film enjoys a relatively clear space and strong audience curiosity. If the paid previews perform well, the film could gain momentum heading into Friday.
To emerge as Akshay Kumar's biggest recent hit, Bhooth Bangla will need not only a strong opening but also steady weekend growth. Matching or surpassing the Rs 24 crore day 1 of Housefull 5 would set the tone, while beating the overall trend of his 2025 releases will depend on audience reception. For now, the early signs are encouraging. With advance booking gaining pace, nostalgia working in its favor, and positive projections from trade circles, Bhooth Bangla is well positioned.