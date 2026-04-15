ETV Bharat / entertainment

Can Bhooth Bangla Beat Akshay Kumar's 2025 Releases? Advance Booking Signals Strong Start

Hyderabad: With advance bookings now open, Bhooth Bangla is already generating solid buzz at the box office. The return of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after a long gap has created a strong sense of nostalgia, and early trends suggest the film could open well. The bigger question now is whether Bhooth Bangla can outperform Akshay Kumar's last four releases from 2025 and emerge as his biggest recent hit.

Early advance booking numbers indicate a promising start. Within the first 24 hours, the film sold over 12,000 tickets across national chains, with paid previews showing a steady surge, especially during late-night slots. For day 1, the film has recorded an advance booking gross of around Rs 18.6 lakh, while including block seats, the number grows to Rs 40 lakh. While these are early figures, the upward trend suggests growing interest as the release approaches.

The buzz is further supported by strong movement in key regions. West Bengal has shown around 26 percent occupancy in initial shows, while Maharashtra, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh are also witnessing steady traction. Paid previews scheduled from April 16 evening are expected to give the film an additional push, which could boost its opening day numbers. Trade analysts are already predicting a double-digit opening for Bhooth Bangla, with estimates pointing towards at least Rs 15 crore on day 1.