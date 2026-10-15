ETV Bharat / entertainment

Busan International Film Festival 2026: Indian Films Selvi And Birds In The Dark Win Big; Full Winners List Inside

Hyderabad: Indian cinema had a strong showing at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), with Tamil film Selvi and Punjabi feature Birds in the Dark winning awards at the prestigious South Korean festival. While Sailesh Rathnakumar's directorial debut Selvi bagged two honours, Shashank Walia's Birds in the Dark won the Songwon Vision Audience Award - Asia, marking a significant moment for independent Indian cinema on the international stage.

Both films premiered at Busan's Vision – Asia section, which showcases distinctive voices and independent filmmaking from across the region. Their recognition highlights the international audience's response to stories rooted in Indian lives and social realities.

Selvi Wins Two Awards at Busan Film Festival

Directed by Sailesh Rathnakumar and starring National Award-winning actor Anjali Patil, Selvi received the Hylife Vision Award and the Taipei Film Commission Award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival. The Tamil-language drama had its world premiere on October 9, 2026, and was screened to a full house. The film continued to draw audiences, with its subsequent screenings also selling out. It was one of only two Indian films selected for the festival's Vision – Asia section.

Selvi follows a migrant home-care nurse, played by Anjali, who works in the homes of wealthy families. Her shifts can stretch from 12 to as long as 72 hours, leaving her with little time or control over her own life. When an incident from her past comes back into focus, her story moves beyond migration, friendship and caregiving to explore survival and the difficult choices people make to protect themselves.

The film is produced by Anjali's banner, Anahat Films, and co-produced by the Red Sea Fund, an initiative of the Red Sea International Film Festival. It also received support from Hong Kong Asia Film Financing. The technical team includes nine-time National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad, who handled the editing, and National Award-winning sound designer Anand Krishnamoorthi, known for his work on Ponniyin Selvan: Part I. Swathy Krishnan, Vinoth Kishan and Archana Padmini also feature in the principal cast.

Reflecting on the response to his debut film, Rathnakumar had said, "Honestly, this still feels like a dream." He added that screening his first film at Busan had been an overwhelming experience and that the audience response had strengthened his motivation as a filmmaker. The film will next be screened at the 50th Sao Paulo International Film Festival, extending its international journey beyond Busan.

Birds in the Dark Wins Audience Award – Asia

Shashank Walia's Birds in the Dark (Hanere De Panchi) won the Songwon Vision Audience Award – Asia at the 31st Busan International Film Festival. The award carries a cash prize of 10 million South Korean won, sponsored by the Songwon Culture Foundation. Written, directed and shot by Walia, the black-and-white Punjabi feature had its world premiere in Busan's Vision section. Set in rural Punjab, the film explores gender, caste, class, labour, justice and love.