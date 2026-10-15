Busan International Film Festival 2026: Indian Films Selvi And Birds In The Dark Win Big; Full Winners List Inside
Tamil film Selvi won two awards, while Punjabi feature Birds in the Dark bagged the Songwon Vision Audience Award – Asia at Busan 2026.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian cinema had a strong showing at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), with Tamil film Selvi and Punjabi feature Birds in the Dark winning awards at the prestigious South Korean festival. While Sailesh Rathnakumar's directorial debut Selvi bagged two honours, Shashank Walia's Birds in the Dark won the Songwon Vision Audience Award - Asia, marking a significant moment for independent Indian cinema on the international stage.
Both films premiered at Busan's Vision – Asia section, which showcases distinctive voices and independent filmmaking from across the region. Their recognition highlights the international audience's response to stories rooted in Indian lives and social realities.
Selvi Wins Two Awards at Busan Film Festival
Directed by Sailesh Rathnakumar and starring National Award-winning actor Anjali Patil, Selvi received the Hylife Vision Award and the Taipei Film Commission Award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival. The Tamil-language drama had its world premiere on October 9, 2026, and was screened to a full house. The film continued to draw audiences, with its subsequent screenings also selling out. It was one of only two Indian films selected for the festival's Vision – Asia section.
Selvi follows a migrant home-care nurse, played by Anjali, who works in the homes of wealthy families. Her shifts can stretch from 12 to as long as 72 hours, leaving her with little time or control over her own life. When an incident from her past comes back into focus, her story moves beyond migration, friendship and caregiving to explore survival and the difficult choices people make to protect themselves.
The film is produced by Anjali's banner, Anahat Films, and co-produced by the Red Sea Fund, an initiative of the Red Sea International Film Festival. It also received support from Hong Kong Asia Film Financing. The technical team includes nine-time National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad, who handled the editing, and National Award-winning sound designer Anand Krishnamoorthi, known for his work on Ponniyin Selvan: Part I. Swathy Krishnan, Vinoth Kishan and Archana Padmini also feature in the principal cast.
Reflecting on the response to his debut film, Rathnakumar had said, "Honestly, this still feels like a dream." He added that screening his first film at Busan had been an overwhelming experience and that the audience response had strengthened his motivation as a filmmaker. The film will next be screened at the 50th Sao Paulo International Film Festival, extending its international journey beyond Busan.
Birds in the Dark Wins Audience Award – Asia
Shashank Walia's Birds in the Dark (Hanere De Panchi) won the Songwon Vision Audience Award – Asia at the 31st Busan International Film Festival. The award carries a cash prize of 10 million South Korean won, sponsored by the Songwon Culture Foundation. Written, directed and shot by Walia, the black-and-white Punjabi feature had its world premiere in Busan's Vision section. Set in rural Punjab, the film explores gender, caste, class, labour, justice and love.
The film features Mauli Singh, Sapna Das, Harwinder Singh Aujila, Navdeep Bajwa and Shahnawaz Bhat. Reema Kaur produced it for Two Black Squares, while Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal produced it under True Story Films. Walia dedicated the award to the people of the five villages in Punjab who came together to make the film. He described it as a people's film and said the recognition belonged to the communities that helped bring it to life. He also dedicated the win to workers and people who believe in love, mutual aid and solidarity.
Producer Hansal Mehta expressed pride in the film's reception among Korean audiences. He said the response showed that viewers could embrace fresh voices and subtle storytelling while connecting with themes of labour, justice, love and resistance. Producer and editor Reema also thanked the people of Busan for giving the film a platform and responding to its message of togetherness and solidarity.
Busan International Film Festival 2026: Full Winners List
The 31st Busan International Film Festival recognised films and filmmakers across its Vision Awards, audience awards and other categories. Here is the complete list of winners:
Vision Awards – Asia
- BIFF Mecenat Award (Asia): Agaar – Yang Bo
- Sonje Award (Asia): Fatima – Soroush Shahpouri
- NETPAC Award: Zogsool – Sakhya Byamba
- FIPRESCI Award: Zogsool – Sakhya Byamba
- Bishkek International Film Festival – Central Asia Cinema Award: There Will Be Snow – Chen Jianying
- Face of the Future Award: After the Song – Ryohei Kumamoto
- The Heart of Eurasia Award: Ria – Arvin Belarmino
- Hylife Vision Award: Zogsool – Sakhya Byamba
- Hylife Vision Award: Selvi – Sailesh Rathnakumar
- International Film Festival of India – Vision Asia Award: The Cord – Darkhan Tulegenov
- Songwon Vision Audience Award – Asia: Birds in the Dark – Shashank Walia
- Taipei Film Commission Award: Selvi – Sailesh Rathnakumar
- Vision of Jiseok Award: Zogsool – Sakhya Byamba
Vision Awards – Korea
- BIFF Mecenat Award (Korea): Can I Talk to You? – Yi Seungjun
- BIFF Mecenat Award (Special Mention): A Woman Dancing on the Waves – Choi Se-dam
- Sonje Award (Korea): Toe's – Yun Taerang
- Sonje Award (Special Mention): The Boy Who Fell to Earth – Jung Jaeseo
- Actor of the Year: Won Hyang-ra for Beyond Love's Horizon
- Actor of the Year: Kang Seung-ho for Cosmic Trace
- DGK PLUS M Award: The Flower – Kim Si-jin
- CGV Award: Full Moon – Jeong Jihye
- KBS Independent Film Award: Beyond Love's Horizon – Park Songyeol
- Critic b Award: Beyond Love's Horizon – Park Songyeol
- K-Movie Award: Full Moon – Jeong Jihye
- Jeong-in Award: Baler – Oh Sehyeon
- Citizen Critics' Award: Baler – Oh Sehyeon
- Busan Cinephile Award: Birds of War – Janay Boulos and Abd Alkader Habak
- Songwon Vision Audience Award – Korea: Full Moon – Jeong Jihye
Other Audience Awards
- Documentary Audience Award: Recovery – Im Yeonjeong
- Flash Forward Audience Award: La Bola Negra – Javier Calvo and Javier Ambross
Founded in 1996, the Busan International Film Festival is among Asia's leading film festivals, providing a platform for emerging filmmakers, independent cinema and stories from across the region. The recognition for Selvi and Birds in the Dark adds another milestone to the international journey of Indian independent films.