ETV Bharat / entertainment

Busan Film Festival 2026: From Rima Das' Not A Hero To Hansal Mehta-Backed Birds In The Dark, Indian Films Take Centre Stage

Busan Film Festival 2026 ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Indian independent cinema is taking the international spotlight at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which is being held in South Korea from October 6 to 15, 2026. The festival features a diverse selection of Indian films across its key sections, including A Window on Asian Cinema, Vision - Asia and the Asian Short Film Competition. The lineup brings together established filmmakers and debutants, with stories rooted in different regions, languages and lived experiences.

From a Malayalam drama exploring death and faith to a Punjabi-led multilingual film set against political unrest, this year's selection reflects the range of stories emerging from Indian independent cinema. Migration, loneliness, identity, queer experiences and social divisions run through several films, while regional languages and new voices remain central to the lineup.

Indian Films at Busan International Film Festival 2026 The Indian films featured at BIFF 2026 include: Not A Hero - Rima Das Lovers In The Blue Night - Anuparna Roy About An Intimate Matter - Sandeep Kumar Paul Birds On Ice - Sahil H. Shah The Soul Whisperer (Chevittorma) - Leo Thaddeus Khoriya - Vishwendra Singh Birds In The Dark - Shashank Walia Selvi - Sailesh Rathnakumar Salt Electric - Paromita Dhar The films are spread across different festival sections, with several making their world premieres and others arriving after screenings at international festivals. Here's a closer look at the Indian titles and the stories they bring to Busan. A Window on Asian Cinema 1. Not A Hero Directed by Rima Das, Not A Hero is a 97-minute, multilingual coming-of-age drama that follows Mivan, an 11-year-old boy whose family moves him from the city to his ancestral village in Assam. The change forces him to adjust to a new environment, away from the familiar comforts of urban life. The film explores childhood, belonging and the experience of growing up between different worlds. It made its Asian premiere at BIFF on October 8. 2. Lovers In The Blue Night Directed by Anuparna Roy, this 107-minute Hindi-language film explores migration, loneliness, desire and belonging against the backdrop of Mumbai's nightlife. The story follows four migrants whose lives intersect as they navigate displacement and their search for connection in the city. The film arrived in Busan following its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, where Roy won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film for the project. It had its Asian premiere at BIFF on October 8. 3. About An Intimate Matter Written and directed by debut filmmaker Sandeep Kumar Paul, About An Intimate Matter is a Bengali and Hindi-language feature exploring identity, intimacy and the effects of social prejudice. The psychological queer drama follows Swarna, a high school science teacher, and her partner Driti, who move to a conservative suburban town hoping to begin a new chapter together. Their relationship faces the pressures of a society where private choices can become subjects of public scrutiny. The film had its world premiere at BIFF on October 8. 4. Birds On Ice Directed by debut filmmaker Sahil H. Shah, Birds On Ice is a Ladakhi-language feature set against the cold, mountainous landscape of Ladakh. The film follows Tashi, a young girl living with her ageing grandfather, and draws on the region's distinctive winter sports culture. Its selection brings a story rooted in Ladakh to an international audience, offering a glimpse into a community and way of life rarely explored on screen. The film is scheduled for its world premiere on October 10.