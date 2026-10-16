ETV Bharat / entertainment

Busan Film Festival 2026: Birds In The Dark Wins New Currents Award After Audience Honour; Check Full List Of Winners

Hyderabad: The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) concluded on October 15, 2026, with films from across the world earning recognition for their storytelling and artistic vision. Among the major highlights for Indian cinema was Shashank Walia's debut Punjabi feature Birds in the Dark (Hanere De Panchi), which added another honour to its list of achievements. After winning the Songwon Vision Audience Award - Asia, the film bagged the prestigious New Currents Award at the festival.

The double win marks a significant moment for independent Indian cinema. The New Currents Award recognises emerging Asian filmmakers and comes with prize money of 30 million Korean won. While the audience award reflects viewers' appreciation, the New Currents honour adds further recognition to Walia's debut feature and its distinctive approach to storytelling.

Birds in the Dark: A Black-and-White Film About Love, Justice and Resistance

Birds in the Dark, also known by its original Punjabi title Hanere De Panchi, is an independent drama-romance film directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Shashank Walia. The film stands out for its black-and-white visuals and its use of silence to tell a story that explores complex human emotions and social themes.

Filmmaker and producer Hansal Mehta, who has backed the project under his production banner True Story Films, previously spoke about how he discovered the film's potential. Recalling the early stages of the project, Mehta said Mauli Singh and Ankur Pathak had approached his team with the film the previous year. However, it was only after watching the first 40 minutes of the film on Walia's laptop in Chandigarh that Mehta realised how special it was.

He said he was blown away by what he saw and felt proud to be associated with the project. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Mehta described Birds in the Dark as a quiet film in which every frame tells a story through its silences. He noted that the film explores justice, longing, resistance and gender while offering a thoughtful reflection on love.

Shashank Walia's Birds in the Dark wins the New Currents Award at Busan (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Mehta also expressed pride in collaborating on the film with Sahil and Reema Kaur, who has edited the project. He praised the cast and crew for their efforts in bringing the film to life. The filmmaker further highlighted Walia's distinctive style, expressing confidence in his future as a director. He said True Story Films supports voices it believes will matter in the years to come and included Walia among the filmmakers to watch.

Produced by Reema Kaur and Hansal Mehta under True Story Films, Birds in the Dark marks an important step in Walia's journey from cinematography to direction. Its success at Busan gives the independent Punjabi film a wider international platform and brings fresh attention to regional Indian cinema.