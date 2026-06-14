ETV Bharat / entertainment

Buchi Babu Adds New Janhvi Kapoor Scenes To Peddi, Hints At Another Film With Ram Charan

Buchi Babu said, "We have already edited it. They will be added from this Wednesday. We have added a total of three scenes. There will be scenes related to the heroine and also one scene for Jagapathi Babu. All the missing elements will be included in it." The announcement has generated excitement among fans, particularly those who felt Janhvi's character deserved more screen time and depth. The actress plays Achiyyamma in the film and has been at the centre of several conversations surrounding the movie since its release.

Speaking at the success meet of Peddi, Buchi Babu revealed that the makers have already completed editing several new scenes that were initially left out of the theatrical cut. According to the director, these scenes will be incorporated into the film from Wednesday, offering audiences a more complete experience.

Hyderabad: Director Buchi Babu Sana has given fans of Peddi two major reasons to celebrate. While the filmmaker confirmed that additional scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor will soon be added to the film, he also dropped an intriguing hint about a possible future collaboration with Ram Charan.

Highlighting the importance of the new additions, Buchi Babu explained that two of the scenes are specifically focused on Janhvi's character. "There are two more scenes related to Janhvi's character. After watching them, the audience will connect even more with the character. We will add those scenes from Wednesday. I believe that with that, Janhvi's character will reach another level," he said.

The filmmaker also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response the film has received from audiences. According to him, viewers have largely appreciated the film's story, emotional core and Ram Charan's performance. "95 percent of the audience praised the content of the film, the greatness of the story and Ram Charan's performance. They wanted more stories like this to come. The audience made what we believed come true. We received an amazing response in every theatre we went to," he said.

When asked whether his next project would also star Ram Charan, the director chose not to give a direct confirmation but made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity. "Time decides everything. When the time comes, it will come out. I want that to happen too," he said, sparking speculation about a possible reunion between the actor-director duo.

The statement comes at a time when Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest successes of the year. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama is set in rural Andhra Pradesh and follows the journey of Peddi, a determined young man who finds purpose and recognition through sports. The character takes on multiple disciplines, including cricket, wrestling and sprinting, before eventually earning national recognition. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, Boman Irani and Divyenndu in pivotal roles.

Despite its strong box-office run, Peddi faced criticism over certain portions of its romantic subplot involving Janhvi's character. Some viewers argued that a few scenes blurred the line between romance and consent. Following the backlash, Buchi Babu publicly apologised and confirmed that the controversial portions had been removed from the film. In his statement, he said that neither he nor the team intended to disrespect women and that they respected the concerns raised by audiences.