ETV Bharat / entertainment

BTS: The Return Documentary Trailer Shows K-pop Icons Reunite Ahead Of Big Comeback

The trailer, which is almost two minutes long, shows all seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, reuniting in Los Angeles. After spending time apart, they return to the studio to create new music. The film captures their emotions, from nervousness to joy, as they prepare for what many are calling their biggest comeback yet.

Hyderabad: The trailer for BTS: The Return is finally here, and fans across the world are excited. The new documentary gives a close look at the famous K-pop group BTS as they come together again after completing their military service.

In the beginning of the trailer, the members warmly welcome viewers and introduce the documentary. As the video moves forward, they talk about the pressure of returning after a long break. One member shares that being part of BTS feels like wearing a "big, incredible crown," showing both pride and responsibility.

The documentary also highlights how much the music industry has changed while they were away. The members openly talk about how trends keep shifting and how they must keep growing to stay relevant. These honest moments make the film feel real and personal.

Directed by Bao Nguyen, the documentary promises to show not just their music journey, but also their personal struggles and growth. It will follow the group as they work on their new album, titled Arirang, and rebuild their bond as a team. The film is produced by HYBE, along with This Machine and EAST Films. Together, they aim to give fans never-before-seen access to BTS' comeback journey.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has grown into one of the biggest music groups in the world. They have a huge global fanbase known as ARMY, who have supported them through every stage of their career. This documentary is expected to be very special for these fans, as it shows a new chapter in the group's story. Netflix has confirmed that BTS: The Return will be released worldwide on March 27, 2026.