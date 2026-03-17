BTS: The Return Documentary Trailer Shows K-pop Icons Reunite Ahead Of Big Comeback
The BTS: The Return trailer shows the group reuniting after military service, sharing emotions, challenges, and music as they prepare for a powerful global comeback.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 17, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer for BTS: The Return is finally here, and fans across the world are excited. The new documentary gives a close look at the famous K-pop group BTS as they come together again after completing their military service.
The trailer, which is almost two minutes long, shows all seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, reuniting in Los Angeles. After spending time apart, they return to the studio to create new music. The film captures their emotions, from nervousness to joy, as they prepare for what many are calling their biggest comeback yet.
In the beginning of the trailer, the members warmly welcome viewers and introduce the documentary. As the video moves forward, they talk about the pressure of returning after a long break. One member shares that being part of BTS feels like wearing a "big, incredible crown," showing both pride and responsibility.
" we are finally back where we're meant to be."— netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 16, 2026
bts: the return, a new documentary film, premieres march 27 only on netflix. pic.twitter.com/ISLyHbrTS5
The documentary also highlights how much the music industry has changed while they were away. The members openly talk about how trends keep shifting and how they must keep growing to stay relevant. These honest moments make the film feel real and personal.
ONE WEEK— netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 14, 2026
BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG
March 21 8pm KST / 4am PT
LIVE worldwide exclusively on Netflix#BTSLiveonNetflix #BTS_ARIRANG pic.twitter.com/SMjhg9iqQy
Directed by Bao Nguyen, the documentary promises to show not just their music journey, but also their personal struggles and growth. It will follow the group as they work on their new album, titled Arirang, and rebuild their bond as a team. The film is produced by HYBE, along with This Machine and EAST Films. Together, they aim to give fans never-before-seen access to BTS' comeback journey.
Since their debut in 2013, BTS has grown into one of the biggest music groups in the world. They have a huge global fanbase known as ARMY, who have supported them through every stage of their career. This documentary is expected to be very special for these fans, as it shows a new chapter in the group's story. Netflix has confirmed that BTS: The Return will be released worldwide on March 27, 2026.
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