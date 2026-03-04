ETV Bharat / entertainment

BTS Reveal THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG Trailer Release Date In Fun New Video - Watch

The announcement came through a playful video featuring all seven members: RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Suga and J-Hope. Dressed in coordinated all-black outfits, the group looked stylish yet relaxed. Leader RM held up a sheet of paper with the words "Trailer Tomorrow" written across it. As soon as he revealed the message, the other members broke into a goofy dance to their hit song "Butter." The short clip was simple, fun, and full of the charm that fans love.

Hyderabad: After years of solo journeys and military service, BTS are finally back together. The countdown to their big return has officially begun. The global K-pop sensation BTS has announced that the trailer for their much-awaited streaming event, BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, will be released tomorrow, March 5. The news has sent fans into a frenzy across social media.

This special live event comes just days before the release of their new album, ARIRANG, which drops on March 20. The album marks their first full-group comeback in years after completing their mandatory military service. It is also their first studio album since 2020's Be and follows their 2022 anthology album Proof.

The 14-track album promises a powerful mix of sounds and emotions. Swim will serve as the title track, while the emotional Into the Sun will close the album. Other songs include Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, and Merry Go Round. The album features major global collaborators such as Diplo, Kevin Parker, Mike WiLL Made-It, Flume, JPEGMAFIA, Ryan Tedder, and El Guincho.

The members were deeply involved in creating the album. RM is credited on almost every track except the interlude. Suga and J-Hope worked on several songs, while Jungkook helped create four tracks. Jimin and V also contributed to key songs like Into the Sun and They don't know 'bout Us. The group earlier shared that the album explores "universal emotions of longing and love" and aims to connect with listeners across generations.

Fans will not have to wait long to see the group perform again. The band's concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul will stream on Netflix on March 21, just a day after the album release. With the trailer arriving tomorrow, excitement is at its peak.