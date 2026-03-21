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BTS The Comeback Live ARIRANG Countdown Begins: When And Where To Watch The Concert In India

BTS returns with a global live concert ARIRANG after hiatus, streaming on Netflix. Indian fans can watch it live for new music and performances.

BTS Comeback Live ARIRANG
BTS Comeback Live ARIRANG (Photo: IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : March 21, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The countdown has officially begun for one of the biggest global music events of the year as BTS returns to the stage with BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG. After a long hiatus due to mandatory military service, all seven members are finally reuniting for a full-group performance, making this moment extra special for fans across the world, especially in India.

The live concert will take place at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, a historic location that adds emotional weight to their comeback. The event will be streamed globally on Netflix, making it accessible to fans everywhere.

When And Where To Watch In India

For Indian fans, the livestream will begin on March 21, 2026, at 4:30 PM IST. This aligns with 8:00 PM KST (Korean Standard Time), which is considered prime-time viewing in South Korea.

To watch the event, all you need is an active Netflix subscription. The livestream is included in all plans, so there is no extra cost. Simply log in at showtime and make sure your app is updated for a smooth experience.

A Comeback Years In The Making

This concert marks BTS' first full-group performance in years after members completed their military duties. During the hiatus, each member focused on solo projects, but fans have been eagerly waiting for their reunion.

Now, with the release of their fifth studio album ARIRANG on March 20, the group has officially begun a new chapter. The album dropped just a day before the live concert, making this a tightly planned comeback where fans get both new music and a live performance within 24 hours.

About The Album ARIRANG

The album features a wide range of songs and styles, showing BTS' versatility. Tracks like Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, and Into the Sun highlight different musical moods and themes.

The title Arirang itself holds deep cultural meaning. It is inspired by a traditional Korean folk song, often called the country's unofficial national anthem. The word reflects the idea of han, a mix of sorrow, hope, resilience, and longing. By choosing this title, BTS connects their modern music to Korean heritage and emotions.

What To Expect From The Live Show

The concert is expected to include live performances from the new album, high-energy stage production, and possibly some emotional moments as the group reunites in front of fans. There will also be behind-the-scenes elements, giving viewers a closer look at the making of this comeback.

More Content Coming Soon

The excitement doesn't end with the concert. BTS is also set to release a documentary titled BTS: THE RETURN on March 27. This will give fans an inside look at their journey, the album creation process, and their return after the hiatus.

Read More

  1. BTS: The Return Documentary Trailer Shows K-pop Icons Reunite Ahead Of Big Comeback
  2. BTS Members Jimin And Jungkook Exit Military A Day After RM And V; Check Out K-Pop Icons' First Public Appearance

TAGGED:

BTS COMEBACK LIVE STREAMING NETFLIX
BTS ARIRANG CONCERT DATE AND TIME
BTS NEW ALBUM ARIRANG SONGS
BTS DOCUMENTARY THE RETURN
BTS ARIRANG LIVE INDIA TIME

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