ETV Bharat / entertainment

BTS The Comeback Live ARIRANG Countdown Begins: When And Where To Watch The Concert In India

Hyderabad: The countdown has officially begun for one of the biggest global music events of the year as BTS returns to the stage with BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG. After a long hiatus due to mandatory military service, all seven members are finally reuniting for a full-group performance, making this moment extra special for fans across the world, especially in India.

The live concert will take place at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, a historic location that adds emotional weight to their comeback. The event will be streamed globally on Netflix, making it accessible to fans everywhere.

When And Where To Watch In India

For Indian fans, the livestream will begin on March 21, 2026, at 4:30 PM IST. This aligns with 8:00 PM KST (Korean Standard Time), which is considered prime-time viewing in South Korea.

To watch the event, all you need is an active Netflix subscription. The livestream is included in all plans, so there is no extra cost. Simply log in at showtime and make sure your app is updated for a smooth experience.

A Comeback Years In The Making