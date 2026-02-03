ETV Bharat / entertainment

BTS Announces First Full-Group Concert After Hiatus; Live Show, New Album & Documentary Details Inside

Hyderabad: South Korean boy band BTS is finally returning to the stage after nearly four years away as a full group. The global superstars are set to reunite for a major live concert and a documentary release, both to stream worldwide on Netflix. Fans who have waited through the group's military hiatus will soon see all seven members perform together again.

BTS returns with first concert in 3 years

BTS will perform their first full-group concert in three years on March 21. The event, titled BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, will stream live globally on Netflix. The concert will take place at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, near the famous Gyeongbokgung Palace.

RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will reunite on stage and perform songs from their upcoming fifth studio album, ARIRANG. The album will be released on March 20, one day before the concert. This makes the live show the first chance for fans to see the new songs performed as a group.

The concert will begin at 8 pm KST, which is 4 am PT and 7 am ET. It will be available to Netflix subscribers across all plans.