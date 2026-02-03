BTS Announces First Full-Group Concert After Hiatus; Live Show, New Album & Documentary Details Inside
BTS reunites after nearly four years with a live comeback concert, new album ARIRANG, world tour plans, and a behind-the-scenes documentary.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 3, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Korean boy band BTS is finally returning to the stage after nearly four years away as a full group. The global superstars are set to reunite for a major live concert and a documentary release, both to stream worldwide on Netflix. Fans who have waited through the group's military hiatus will soon see all seven members perform together again.
BTS returns with first concert in 3 years
BTS will perform their first full-group concert in three years on March 21. The event, titled BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, will stream live globally on Netflix. The concert will take place at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, near the famous Gyeongbokgung Palace.
RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will reunite on stage and perform songs from their upcoming fifth studio album, ARIRANG. The album will be released on March 20, one day before the concert. This makes the live show the first chance for fans to see the new songs performed as a group.
The concert will begin at 8 pm KST, which is 4 am PT and 7 am ET. It will be available to Netflix subscribers across all plans.
World tour to follow the live show
After the comeback concert, BTS will begin the ARIRANG World Tour. The tour is expected to cover 34 regions and include 82 shows around the world.
The return follows the members' completion of South Korea's mandatory military service. Between 2022 and 2025, the group paused activities while members enlisted. During that time, several members released solo projects.
BTS documentary arriving on Netflix
A new documentary film, BTS: THE RETURN, will premiere on Netflix on March 27. Directed by Bao Nguyen, the film follows the making of ARIRANG and the group's reunion after military service.
The documentary provides behind-the-scenes footage of the recording process of BTS making music together again and their journey. The documentary is centred on the reunion of the members as artists and friends as they prepare for their next chapter.