Bridgerton Season 5: After Benedict, Who's Next? Eloise Or Francesca Mystery Deepens

Filming for Season 5 has not started yet. Media reports suggest production may begin in spring 2026. Showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed in February 2026 that production will begin soon after Season 4 promotions end. She also shared earlier that the writers' room had already started working on the story.

Based on this timeline, Season 5 may arrive in late 2027 or early 2028. The makers have said they follow a two-year cycle because filming and post-production take a long time.

There is no official release date yet. However, if we look at the pattern, there is usually more than a year between seasons.

The series, produced by Shonda Rhimes and based on the novels by Julia Quinn, continues to be one of the platform's biggest global hits. Season 4 premiered on January 29, 2026. After that finale, fans quickly shifted focus to what comes next.

Hyderabad: Fans of Bridgerton are already feeling the wait after Season 4 wrapped up. But there is good news. Netflix has officially renewed the hit period drama for Season 5 and Season 6, which means more romance, more drama, and more Bridgerton love stories are on the way. Here is everything we know so far about Season 5.

Brownell explained that filming usually takes about eight months. After that, editing and dubbing in many languages also require time. This is why the gap between seasons feels long for fans.

Who will lead Season 5?

This is the biggest question. Brownell dropped a fun hint at a premiere event in Paris. She wore pocket squares with the letters "E" and "F." Speaking to a news daily, she said, "Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in 5 and 6. In what order? I can't say." This means Season 5 and Season 6 will focus on Eloise Bridgerton and Francesca Bridgerton. But Netflix has not confirmed who is coming first.

If Eloise leads, the story will likely follow the book To Sir Phillip, With Love. Her love interest would be Sir Phillip Crane, who already appeared in earlier seasons. However, if Francesca leads, the plot may be inspired by When He Was Wicked. In the series, Francesca married John Stirling in Season 3. After his death, her emotional connection with Michaela began, setting up a deeper story.

Interestingly, in the original book order, Francesca's story comes before Eloise's. However, the show has changed the order before as season 3 adapted Romancing Mister Bridgerton earlier than expected. So anything is possible.

Who is returning to the cast?

The official cast list has not been announced. However, fans can expect familiar faces. Claudia Jessie is expected to return as Eloise, and Hannah Dodd as Francesca. Core cast members like Ruth Gemmell and Golda Rosheuvel may also return, depending on the storyline.

Actor Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, hinted that his character's journey may not be over, even after his engagement to Sophie in Season 4. Author Julia Quinn also shared her excitement in an interview, saying she is especially eager to see Eloise's story unfold on screen.

What happens next?

With four Bridgerton books still left to adapt, including stories for Hyacinth and Gregory, the series has plenty of romance left to explore. For now, fans may have to wait.