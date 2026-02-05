ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 | Release Date, Cast, Episodes, And Why It Feels Like Show's Biggest Emotional Payoff Yet

Netflix released Bridgerton Season 4 in two parts. Part 1 premiered on January 29, 2026, setting up the central romance and ending on a dramatic note. Part 2 is scheduled to release on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (1:30 PM - India Standard Time). Like previous seasons, the release time is global and simultaneous.

Season 4 marks a major shift for the series as it places Benedict Bridgerton at the center for the first time. Played by Luke Thompson, Benedict has long been known as the family's charming outsider. This season finally gives him a focused romantic arc, adapted from Julia Quinn's novel An Offer from a Gentleman. The story introduces Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, a character whose background and social position play a key role in the season's emotional conflict.

Hyderabad: Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is arriving at a moment when fan interest is already at a high. After the release of Part 1, viewers are eager to see how the story unfolds and where Benedict Bridgerton's long-awaited love story is headed. For the fans of the series wanting to know about the release date, episode count, cast and other key details, you have arrived at the right place.

In total, Season 4 consists of eight episodes. Part 1 included the first four episodes, while Part 2 will deliver the final four. Rather than being a separate season, Part 2 serves as the conclusion of the same storyline. The split release has helped sustain interest and keep discussions active, which is why "Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2" continues to trend as its own search term.

Much of the cast conversation has focused on Benedict and Sophie, but fans are also watching for appearances by the wider Bridgerton family. Jonathan Bailey's name, in particular, keeps surfacing as viewers speculate about how much screen time familiar faces will get while Benedict's romance takes priority. Bridgerton's ensemble structure ensures that even when one sibling leads, the social world of the ton remains busy and interconnected.

The release of the Season 4 Part 2 teaser has only added to the buzz. The teaser hints at more intimate moments between Benedict and Sophie, including scenes that book readers have been waiting to see on screen. After Part 1 ended with Benedict making Sophie a complicated and controversial offer, viewers expect Part 2 to deal with the emotional consequences of that choice.

Bridgerton Season 4 has also performed strongly on streaming charts. According to reports, the show topped Netflix's global rankings shortly after its return, drawing millions of views and pushing earlier seasons back into popularity. That success has raised expectations for Part 2, which many fans see as the emotional payoff to years of character buildup. With only weeks to go until its release, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is shaping up to be more than just a continuation. It promises answers, making it one of the most anticipated chapters in the series so far.

