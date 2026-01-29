Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Releases Today: Story, Setting, And What To Expect
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 premieres today on Netflix, focusing on Benedict Bridgerton's Cinderella-style romance with Sophie Baek.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 29, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bridgerton is back as Season 4 Part 1 releases today, January 29, 2026, on Netflix. Fans around the world can finally return to Regency-era London for a brand-new love story filled with masks, secrets, and romance.
This season shifts the spotlight to Benedict Bridgerton, the second son of the Bridgerton family. After years of being a charming background character, Benedict steps into the role of romantic lead. His story is inspired by An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in Julia Quinn's popular Bridgerton series.
When and How to Watch
Netflix has split Bridgerton Season 4 into two parts. Part 1 includes episodes 1 to 4 and is available to stream from today. Part 2, which includes episodes 5 to 8, will release on February 26, 2026.
Dearest readers, only one sleep remain. pic.twitter.com/A77TKPN4AF— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 28, 2026
The release happened at midnight Pacific Time. Viewers in different regions can watch it at different times. In the United States, it dropped at 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 AM ET. In the United Kingdom, it became available at 8:00 AM GMT. Indian viewers can stream it from 1:30 PM IST, while audiences in Australia can watch from 7:00 PM AEDT. The show is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with subtitles in many more.
Episode Length and Binge Time
The first four episodes are longer than usual. Episode one, The Waltz, runs for 63 minutes. Episode two, Time Transfixed, is 65 minutes long. Episode three, The Field Next to the Other Road, runs for 70 minutes, while Episode four, An Offer from a Gentleman, lasts 63 minutes. Together, Part 1 offers over four hours of content.
Story and Setting
Season 4 opens inside Bridgerton House as the family reunites. However, one member is missing. Benedict is nowhere to be seen and lady Violet is not pleased. This mystery sets the tone for the season. The main story follows Benedict's romance with Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. Benedict had met Sophie at a grand masquerade ball. She wore a silver mask and two clicked immediately after a brief introduction.
The Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek. pic.twitter.com/pAHfD3NNlR— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 28, 2026
He refers to her as "Lady in Silver," and is fully unaware that Sophie is a maid. She lives a difficult life and works at Penwood House for the strict Araminta Gun and her daughters. When Benedict meets Sophie again in everyday life, he begins to fall for her once more, unaware she is the same woman from the ball. The story explores fantasy versus reality.
What Makes This Season Different
Season 4 offers a fresh perspective by showing both the glamorous upstairs world and the hardworking staff below. The opening scene uses a sweeping one-shot style to introduce the people who keep Bridgerton House running.
The season is also described as the steamiest yet. Alongside Benedict's romance, viewers will see updates on other characters. Penelope and Colin adjust to married life. Francesca and John return from their honeymoon. Violet Bridgerton faces new challenges of her own.
