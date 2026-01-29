ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Releases Today: Story, Setting, And What To Expect

Hyderabad: Bridgerton is back as Season 4 Part 1 releases today, January 29, 2026, on Netflix. Fans around the world can finally return to Regency-era London for a brand-new love story filled with masks, secrets, and romance.

This season shifts the spotlight to Benedict Bridgerton, the second son of the Bridgerton family. After years of being a charming background character, Benedict steps into the role of romantic lead. His story is inspired by An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in Julia Quinn's popular Bridgerton series.

When and How to Watch

Netflix has split Bridgerton Season 4 into two parts. Part 1 includes episodes 1 to 4 and is available to stream from today. Part 2, which includes episodes 5 to 8, will release on February 26, 2026.

The release happened at midnight Pacific Time. Viewers in different regions can watch it at different times. In the United States, it dropped at 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 AM ET. In the United Kingdom, it became available at 8:00 AM GMT. Indian viewers can stream it from 1:30 PM IST, while audiences in Australia can watch from 7:00 PM AEDT. The show is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with subtitles in many more.