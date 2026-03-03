ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bridgerton Season 4 Ends With Benedict & Sophie's Fairy-Tale Romance; Here's Why He Could Marry A Maid

Hyderabad: Netflix series Bridgerton wrapped up its fourth season with a fairytale ending for Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie, but not without major twists and royal approval.

The fourth season of Bridgerton ended on a surprise wedding that left fans emotional. Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, finally married Sophie, played by Yerin Ha, at My Cottage, the country estate where their romance first developed.

Unlike other relationships in Mayfair, this marriage was far from simple. Benedict, an aristocrat and the second Bridgerton son, fell in love with Sophie, who had been living as a maid despite having noble roots. The relationship also faced resistance based on class differences, hidden truths, and secrets. The major challenge was whether someone from the aristocracy, such as Benedict, could marry someone who was thought to come from the working class. This was a challenge in Regency-era society because it could harm one's reputation. This is where Queen Charlotte came in.

It seemed that Queen Charlotte was not keen on allowing the match to happen. She was the leader in society and had immense power. Benedict had earlier been considered one of the most eligible bachelors of the season, and the Queen had even made a playful wager involving his future marriage. However, things changed at the grand finale ball.

Bridgerton Season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

The turning point came when the truth about Sophie's background was revealed. Sophie was not simply a maid. She was the biological daughter and ward of the late Lord Penwood. Though her stepmother, Araminta, had forced her into servitude and hidden key documents, Lord Penwood's will told a different story.