Bridgerton Season 4 Ends With Benedict & Sophie's Fairy-Tale Romance; Here's Why He Could Marry A Maid
Bridgerton Season 4 ends with Benedict and Sophie's fairy-tale wedding. Read on to know how the aristocrat was finally allowed to marry a maid.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 3, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix series Bridgerton wrapped up its fourth season with a fairytale ending for Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie, but not without major twists and royal approval.
The fourth season of Bridgerton ended on a surprise wedding that left fans emotional. Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, finally married Sophie, played by Yerin Ha, at My Cottage, the country estate where their romance first developed.
Unlike other relationships in Mayfair, this marriage was far from simple. Benedict, an aristocrat and the second Bridgerton son, fell in love with Sophie, who had been living as a maid despite having noble roots. The relationship also faced resistance based on class differences, hidden truths, and secrets. The major challenge was whether someone from the aristocracy, such as Benedict, could marry someone who was thought to come from the working class. This was a challenge in Regency-era society because it could harm one's reputation. This is where Queen Charlotte came in.
It seemed that Queen Charlotte was not keen on allowing the match to happen. She was the leader in society and had immense power. Benedict had earlier been considered one of the most eligible bachelors of the season, and the Queen had even made a playful wager involving his future marriage. However, things changed at the grand finale ball.
The turning point came when the truth about Sophie's background was revealed. Sophie was not simply a maid. She was the biological daughter and ward of the late Lord Penwood. Though her stepmother, Araminta, had forced her into servitude and hidden key documents, Lord Penwood's will told a different story.
It was discovered that Sophie had been granted a dowry of 18,000 pounds, the same amount given to her stepsisters. The will also proved that Lord Penwood had intended that Sophie should be well cared for after his death. Araminta had been manipulating the situation, using Sophie as an unpaid maid while at the same time secretly appropriating the money that Sophie should have received as a dowry.
When this situation became known at the Queen's ball, Sophie's status changed immediately. She was no longer considered a maid but a young woman who had been wrongly deprived of her rightful position in society.
With the help of Lady Danbury and Lady Alice Mondrich, Sophie was introduced to the Queen not as a maid but as Miss Sophie Gun, a distant relation of Lord Penwood, who had recently arrived in Mayfair. Though the story was slightly adjusted to make it socially acceptable, the foundation of it was true: Sophie belonged to Penwood House.
Queen Charlotte, after meeting Sophie, was impressed. She stated that Sophie "would have made a wonderful diamond." That statement effectively signalled royal approval.
By approving the match, the Queen also avoided losing her earlier wager and demonstrated that society could evolve, even slightly. Benedict was therefore permitted to marry Sophie without damaging the Bridgerton family's name.
The season ended with a surprise mid-credits wedding scene. Viscount Anthony Bridgerton stood as Benedict's best man, and Sophie walked down the aisle surrounded by both her found family and the Bridgertons. The final dance between the couple mirrored their first meeting at a masquerade ball.
Their romance stood out this season because it challenged rigid social norms. While previous Bridgerton couples dealt with scandals and misunderstandings, Benedict and Sophie's biggest obstacle was the class divide. In the end, truth, courage, and a bit of strategic storytelling helped them overcome it.
Netflix has already confirmed that Bridgerton will return for Seasons 5 and 6. Yes, this means fans have not just one, but two more seasons of Bridgerton to look forward to.
READ MORE