ETV Bharat / entertainment

Brazilians Happy About 'The Secret Agent' Nomination For Best Picture At Oscars

Brazilians Happy About 'The Secret Agent' Nomination For Best Picture At Oscars ( AFP )

Los Angeles: Vampire period horror film "Sinners" smashed the all-time Oscars record with 16 nominations, the Academy announced Thursday. The blues-inflected race allegory from director Ryan Coogler scored nominations in nearly every category possible, including best picture.

In doing so, "Sinners" blasted past the previous record of 14, jointly held by "Titanic," "La La Land" and "All About Eve." Coogler told industry website Deadline that the "pretty crazy" record haul of nominations was "so rewarding."

A rare original Hollywood film that is not based on any existing franchise, "Sinners" was viewed with scepticism by many in the business before its April release, but became a $360 million global hit.

Brazilians Happy About 'The Secret Agent' Nomination For Best Picture At Oscars (AFP)

Coogler said he "did not have any expectations" for awards, adding that "people just showing up to the movies and having a good time, that would've been enough."

But its huge tally included a best actor nomination for Michael B. Jordan -- who plays twins returning home to the 1930s segregated US South -- plus nods for everything from screenplay to score.

There was also a nomination for best casting, the first new category to be added to Hollywood's most prestigious awards in more than two decades.

"One Battle After Another" came in second place with 13 nods, including best picture, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

But its female lead, 25-year-old newcomer Chase Infiniti, was surprisingly snubbed by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voters.

Both of the top two nomination getters came from Warner Bros, the movie studio that is currently the target of a bidding war between Netflix and Paramount.

Guillermo del Toro's monster epic "Frankenstein," Timothee Chalamet's ping-pong drama "Marty Supreme" and Norwegian arthouse favourite "Sentimental Value" each bagged nine nominations.

"Hamnet," a period drama in which William Shakespeare and his wife struggle to cope with the loss of their son in plague-ravaged Elizabethan England, secured eight.

Jessie Buckley was nominated for playing the Bard's long-suffering wife Agnes, though the film's male lead Paul Mescal missed out.