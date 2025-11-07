ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bramayugam Only Indian Film To Be Screened At Academy Museum; 'Moment Of Pride', says Mammootty

Mammootty's Bramayugam will be screened at Los Angeles' Academy Museum, marking another proud global recognition for Malayalam cinema after Mohanlal starrer Thudarum's IFFI honour.

Mammootty's Bramayugam Shines on World Stage as It Heads to Los Angeles Screening
Mammootty's Bramayugam Shines on World Stage as It Heads to Los Angeles Screening (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST

Hyderabad: After Mohanlal's Thudarum was officially selected for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Mammootty has followed it up with another proud moment for Malayalam cinema. The megastar announced that his acclaimed horror-drama Bramayugam will be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026.

Taking to Instagram, Mammootty shared, "Excited to share that #Bramayugam will be screened as the only Indian film at the Academy Museum's Where the Forest Meets the Sea film series in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026. Another moment of pride for the entire team behind Bramayugam!"

The Academy Museum confirmed that Bramayugam will be part of their "Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World" series, which runs from January 10 to February 12, 2026. The Malayalam film stands as the only Indian entry in this global showcase celebrating folklore-based cinema from different cultures.

Directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam stars Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz. The film is produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. Released in 2024, Bramayugam was widely hailed as a pathbreaking film in Malayalam horror cinema. Its entirely black-and-white cinematography, minimal cast of three main characters, and gripping psychological storytelling set it apart. The film's technical finesse from the haunting visuals to the sound design earned it four Kerala State Film Awards, including major technical honours.

Following its success in Malayalam, the film was also released in Telugu and other languages, where it received similar acclaim. Critics and viewers alike called it a "genre-defining horror experiment." Now, with its selection for screening at the Academy Museum, Bramayugam takes Malayalam cinema to a truly international stage.

