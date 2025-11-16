ETV Bharat / entertainment

Brad Pitt's F1 Sets OTT Release Date After Record Box Office Run

Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, brings F1 to life, eliciting gasps and shrieks worldwide as he executes thrilling and realistic racing sequences. The film was predominantly filmed at live Formula 1 events, providing audiences with a visceral effect. Kosinski's film utilized some breathtaking camera angles and an emotional storyline to balance horsepower with heart.

Hyderabad: Brad Pitt's much-talked-about Formula 1 drama F1 is all set for its digital premiere. After a massive theatrical run, the film will arrive on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video on 12 December 2025. Fans who missed the theatrical release can finally watch the high-speed spectacle from home.

F1 debuted on 27 June 2025, and it took in a massive global opening weekend total of US$144 million. It soon crossed the US$600 million milestone and currently stands at US$631.1 million worldwide. The film is now the highest-grossing auto-racing movie of all time. It also marks the biggest box office success of Brad Pitt's career.

India played a role in the film's worldwide total of over Rs 125 crore. The film received a robust response from die-hard racing fans and the general audience. The film showcases Pitt's character Sonn Hayes, a broken and retired F1 champion following a catastrophic crash. Years later, he is reborn as a mentor to a fine and young driver, played by Damson Idris. Themes of redemption, teamwork and second chances interweave with racing action. The cast also includes Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

Indian celebrities have been vocal about their love for the film. Kareena Kapoor praised Pitt's ageless charm, joking, "Who wants to be 20, when you can look like this at 60." Deepika Padukone shared that the film gave her "pure fangirl energy." Ananya Panday said she "loved the movie and Brad Pitt," and even mentioned how much she enjoyed her caramel-and-cheese popcorn. Karan Johar called the film "SO MUCH FUN," applauding Pitt's performance. Shefali Shah also urged fans to watch it, saying, "Just go watch it." With its OTT release now locked, F1 is expected to reach an even wider audience.