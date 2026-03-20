Bose, Srikanth, Ganguly: Rajkummar Rao's Tryst With Biopics
Rajkummar Rao excels in biopics, from portraying figures like Subhas Chandra Bose to Sourav Ganguly, showcasing dedication through intense preparation and transformations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 20, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: In an industry where versatility is often talked about but rarely mastered, Rajkummar Rao has quietly built a reputation as one of the most committed performers of his generation. Over the years, he has taken on a remarkable range of real-life characters, becoming a familiar face in biographical dramas that demand both emotional depth and physical transformation.
From playing lawyer Shahid Azmi in Shahid to portraying nationalist leader Subhas Chandra Bose in the web series Bose: Dead/Alive, Rao has consistently chosen roles that are layered, complex, and rooted in real stories. His portrayal of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in Srikanth further strengthened his image as an actor who immerses himself fully into his characters.
Early Career and Breakthrough
After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India, Rao began his acting journey with the anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He followed this with supporting roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. However, 2013 proved to be a turning point. With strong performances in Kai Po Che! and Shahid, Rao captured both audience and critical attention. His role in Shahid, directed by Hansal Mehta, earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Critic Anupama Chopra described his performance as a "triumph," noting that "his Shahid has strength, anguish and a controlled anger, but also real charm."
Deep Commitment to Biographical Roles
Rao's preparation for Shahid set the tone for his future work. He met Shahid Azmi's family, studied the Quran, and attended court proceedings to understand the nuances of a lawyer's life. Reflecting on the experience, Rao admitted he was "emotionally drained," highlighting the intensity of the role. He brought similar dedication to Bose: Dead/Alive, which was based on the book India's Biggest Cover-up by Anuj Dhar. In the series, he played Subhas Chandra Bose, capturing the mystery and charisma surrounding the iconic leader.
Reinventing Himself with Srikanth
In 2024, Rao starred in Srikanth, where he portrayed Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur. To prepare, he spent time at schools for the blind, interacted with students, and closely studied Bolla's body language. The effort paid off. Critics praised the performance as one of the best in his career. The film also marked a turning point professionally, ending a phase of commercial setbacks. Rao's performance earned him yet another Filmfare Critics award, reaffirming his standing as a serious performer.
Transformation for Ujjwal Nikam Biopic
Rao recently wrapped up filming a biopic on Ujjwal Nikam, directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Maddock Films. Known for handling high-profile cases like the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 1993 Bombay bombings, Nikam is a figure associated with intense courtroom battles and legal resilience. Rao underwent a major physical transformation for the role, gaining 9-10 kilograms without relying on prosthetics. Sharing his experience, the actor wrote: "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing."
He added, "I'm not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work… be it gaining weight or looking old." The actor also revealed his unusual diet during preparation: "For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets… Aloo Parathas, Biryani… to look like the part."
Stepping into Sourav Ganguly's Shoes
Next, Rao will be seen playing former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film is expected to go on floors in March 2026, with shoots planned across Kolkata, London, and Mumbai, including iconic venues like Lord's Cricket Ground and Eden Gardens.
Preparing for the role comes with its own challenges. Rao is currently training to bat left-handed, matching Ganguly's playing style. He acknowledged the difficulty of rewiring muscle memory but remains committed to authenticity. Ganguly himself has expressed confidence in the casting, saying he believes the "right person" is portraying him on screen.
A Pattern of Fearless Choices
Across these roles, a clear pattern emerges - Rao is drawn to stories of resilience, complexity, and transformation. Whether it is a lawyer fighting injustice, a freedom fighter shrouded in mystery, an entrepreneur breaking barriers, or a prosecutor handling sensitive cases, his characters often carry emotional and social weight.
He also embraces physical change as part of the craft. From weight gain to altered body language and behavioural shifts, Rao consistently avoids shortcuts. Reflecting on past advice he ignored, Rao shared: "Everyone told me not to go half bald for BOSE… or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren't rolling during SRIKANTH." This willingness to go against conventional advice has become a defining trait of his career.
Upcoming Projects
With multiple biopics either completed or in progress, Rajkummar Rao continues to push boundaries. His journey reflects not just talent but discipline and a deep respect for the real people he portrays. As he transitions from the courtroom intensity of Ujjwal Nikam to the cricketing of Sourav Ganguly, audiences can expect yet another transformation - both physical and emotional.
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