ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bose, Srikanth, Ganguly: Rajkummar Rao's Tryst With Biopics

Hyderabad: In an industry where versatility is often talked about but rarely mastered, Rajkummar Rao has quietly built a reputation as one of the most committed performers of his generation. Over the years, he has taken on a remarkable range of real-life characters, becoming a familiar face in biographical dramas that demand both emotional depth and physical transformation.

From playing lawyer Shahid Azmi in Shahid to portraying nationalist leader Subhas Chandra Bose in the web series Bose: Dead/Alive, Rao has consistently chosen roles that are layered, complex, and rooted in real stories. His portrayal of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in Srikanth further strengthened his image as an actor who immerses himself fully into his characters.

Early Career and Breakthrough

After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India, Rao began his acting journey with the anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He followed this with supporting roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. However, 2013 proved to be a turning point. With strong performances in Kai Po Che! and Shahid, Rao captured both audience and critical attention. His role in Shahid, directed by Hansal Mehta, earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Critic Anupama Chopra described his performance as a "triumph," noting that "his Shahid has strength, anguish and a controlled anger, but also real charm."

Deep Commitment to Biographical Roles

Rao's preparation for Shahid set the tone for his future work. He met Shahid Azmi's family, studied the Quran, and attended court proceedings to understand the nuances of a lawyer's life. Reflecting on the experience, Rao admitted he was "emotionally drained," highlighting the intensity of the role. He brought similar dedication to Bose: Dead/Alive, which was based on the book India's Biggest Cover-up by Anuj Dhar. In the series, he played Subhas Chandra Bose, capturing the mystery and charisma surrounding the iconic leader.

Reinventing Himself with Srikanth

In 2024, Rao starred in Srikanth, where he portrayed Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur. To prepare, he spent time at schools for the blind, interacted with students, and closely studied Bolla's body language. The effort paid off. Critics praised the performance as one of the best in his career. The film also marked a turning point professionally, ending a phase of commercial setbacks. Rao's performance earned him yet another Filmfare Critics award, reaffirming his standing as a serious performer.