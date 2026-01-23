ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol's War Epic Delivers Goosebumps; Dialogues, Music Earn Big Praise

Film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh led the praise, calling the film "outstanding" and rating it 4.5 stars. In his detailed review, he wrote, "Power. Patriotism. Pride… Border 2 makes your heart swell with pride. The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces. Strongly recommended." He further added, "Director Anurag Singh delivers a thunderous, emotionally charged war epic that stands tall on scale, sincerity, and soul, while honouring the legacy of the cult classic Border."

With the film riding high on nostalgia and patriotic fervor, early reviews of Border 2 spammed social media as soon as the film hit theatres. Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) was flooded with reactions and reviews from fans, audiences and critics. Here's what X has to say about the film.

Hyderabad: Border 2, the multi-starrer headed by Sunny Deol, released in theatres on January 23, 2026 amid massive expectations. The Anurag Singh directorial is a sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 film Border, which remains etched as one of the most iconic war based films. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 features an ensemble cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Highlighting the emotional core of the story, the critic noted, "At its core, Border 2 is about valour, sacrifice and brotherhood – told with conviction and cinematic flair." He also praised the war sequences, calling them "breathtaking, mounted on a grand scale with meticulous detailing," and pointed out that the action always served the story rather than feeling hollow.

Sunny Deol's performance received near-unanimous praise. Taran described him as "the film's beating heart," adding, "When he roars, the theatre is sure to erupt. This is vintage Sunny Deol - commanding, righteous, and unforgettable." He also highlighted an important detail, stating that Sunny appears "from the very first sequence right till the end" and has the meatiest role in the film.

Varun Dhawan surprised many viewers with his performance. "Varun Dhawan springs a big surprise," wrote Adarsh. "He brings intensity, vulnerability, and fire to his role." Diljit Dosanjh was called "a sheer delight," with his comic timing and lighter moments acting as a major plus. Ahan Shetty, meanwhile, was praised for "holding his own alongside seasoned performers."

Audience reactions echoed similar sentiments. One viewer wrote on X, "Just watched Border 2. Rating 4.5/5. Border 2 brings back the soul of patriotic mass cinema with bigger scale, deeper emotions, and thunderous nationalism. This is not just a film, it's an emotion-packed battlefield experience made for theatres."

Another user went a step further, calling it a full paisa-vasool entertainer. "Border 2 Review - 5 stars. It's a baap-level movie. Lots of action sequences. Sunny Deol's screen presentation is literally mind-blowing. Direction top notch."

A longer review praised the film's emotional balance and storytelling. "Border 2 is immensely engaging from its very first scene and keeps you glued till the final shot," the post read. "The second half strikes a near-perfect balance between emotions and action. The climax, end credits, and tribute leave a lasting impact."

However, not all reactions were glowing. A section of viewers pointed out flaws in the VFX and supporting cast. One critical post stated, "Except Sunny Deol, the movie doesn't feel great. Poor VFX and weak support cast. This film won't last beyond the first week."