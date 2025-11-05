ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2: Varun Dhawan Stuns Fans As A Soldier In First Look From Kargil War Drama

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan's first look from the much-anticipated war drama Border 2 is finally out. The poster shows Varun in his uniform in action mode. The poster was shared with the caption: "Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar!" It perfectly sums up the spirit of sacrifice and love for the nation that the film aims to portray. The powerful image has already stirred excitement among fans, eager to see Varun in a completely new avatar.

Varun shared the same poster on his social media handle, writing, "Desh ka sipahi PVC Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026." His rugged look and intense expression reflects the valour of an Indian soldier ready to defend his motherland.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together an impressive ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, under T-Series and J.P. Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar in association with J. P. Dutta's production banner.