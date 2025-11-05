Border 2: Varun Dhawan Stuns Fans As A Soldier In First Look From Kargil War Drama
Varun Dhawan's first look from Border 2 showcases his fierce soldier avatar as PVC Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, symbolising valour and patriotism.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan's first look from the much-anticipated war drama Border 2 is finally out. The poster shows Varun in his uniform in action mode. The poster was shared with the caption: "Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar!" It perfectly sums up the spirit of sacrifice and love for the nation that the film aims to portray. The powerful image has already stirred excitement among fans, eager to see Varun in a completely new avatar.
Varun shared the same poster on his social media handle, writing, "Desh ka sipahi PVC Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026." His rugged look and intense expression reflects the valour of an Indian soldier ready to defend his motherland.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together an impressive ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, under T-Series and J.P. Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar in association with J. P. Dutta's production banner.
A sequel to the 1997 classic Border, the new film is reported to be based on the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. While the original highlighted the Battle of Longewala, Border 2 is expected to focus on the valiant efforts of Indian soldiers during Kargil, which is one of the most defining moments in India's military history.
The film sets out to honour the bravery, sacrifice, and indomitable nature of Indian soldiers who put their lives on the line to defend the country. With the film's emotional journey and action-packed wartime sequences, Border 2 looks like it will be an epic tale of patriotic fervour that will release on January 23, 2026.
Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in his father David Dhawan's upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It is set to release on June 5, 2025. It has been described as a light, romantic comedy, ethically about a confusing-irritating situation involving a man who invites rejection by dozens of women.
