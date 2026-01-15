Border 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Returns In Thunderous Form With Powerful War Cry And Patriotic Punch
The Border 2 trailer showcases Sunny Deol's powerful return as Major Chandpuri, blending patriotism, action, and emotional moments from the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 15, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Border 2 have finally unveiled the trailer, and it brings Sunny Deol back in his most familiar, powerful, and commanding form. The trailer promises a strong mix of action, emotion, patriotism, and untold stories of bravery from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. From its opening frames to the final moments, the trailer clearly aims to recreate the spirit of JP Dutta's 1997 classic Border while presenting it on a bigger scale for a new generation.
Sunny Deol stands tall as Major Chandpuri. One scene in particular has already caught massive attention. Towards the end of the three-minute-and-35-second trailer, Sunny's character is seen picking up a phone and scolding a Pakistani officer on the other end. In his high-pitched voice, he says, "Humein kya haraoge. Arey tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi jitne humare yahan Eid par bakre kaate jaate hain."
The trailer also brings back memories of one of the most famous dialogues from the original Border. In a scene, Sunny is seen motivating his soldiers. When he asks, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?", all his jawans say, "Lahore tak."
The trailer also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty, all of whom are seen representing different wings of India's armed forces. The visuals shift from dramatic scenes of warfare to poignant moments from the soldiers' lives while depicting the sacrifices made by those in uniform. Explosions, air strikes, and ground combat are balanced with scenes of companionship, fear, courage, and duty.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu, and Angad Singh.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, just a few days ahead of Republic Day.
