Border 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Returns In Thunderous Form With Powerful War Cry And Patriotic Punch

Hyderabad: The makers of Border 2 have finally unveiled the trailer, and it brings Sunny Deol back in his most familiar, powerful, and commanding form. The trailer promises a strong mix of action, emotion, patriotism, and untold stories of bravery from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. From its opening frames to the final moments, the trailer clearly aims to recreate the spirit of JP Dutta's 1997 classic Border while presenting it on a bigger scale for a new generation.

Sunny Deol stands tall as Major Chandpuri. One scene in particular has already caught massive attention. Towards the end of the three-minute-and-35-second trailer, Sunny's character is seen picking up a phone and scolding a Pakistani officer on the other end. In his high-pitched voice, he says, "Humein kya haraoge. Arey tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi jitne humare yahan Eid par bakre kaate jaate hain."

The trailer also brings back memories of one of the most famous dialogues from the original Border. In a scene, Sunny is seen motivating his soldiers. When he asks, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?", all his jawans say, "Lahore tak."