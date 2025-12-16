ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol's 'Awaaz Kahan Tak Jaani Chahiye' Sets Patriotic Tone For Sequel

The teaser presents Border 2 as a tribute to India's armed forces and highlights the themes of duty and sacrifice that defined the original film. It opens with intense visuals of war-torn landscapes and a loud background score. Sunny Deol returns to the franchise, once again playing Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, MVC, VSM.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Border 2 have released the teaser on Tuesday, December 16. The film marks the return of the popular war franchise nearly three decades after filmmaker JP Dutta's 1997 war drama Border. Border 2's teaser was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Vijay Diwas, which is observed annually on December 16 to celebrate India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War

A key moment features the dialogue, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye? - Lahore tak." Deol delivers this line and urged his soldiers to raise their voices across the border. In a video from the teaser launch shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Sunny Deol is seen delivering his iconic dialogue. Notably, the event marks Sunny Deol's first public appearance after the demise of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

The sequel introduces a new set of characters played by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Dhawan is seen as an Indian Army officer, while Dosanjh portrays a member of the Indian Air Force. Ahan Shetty, on the other hand, appears as a Navy officer. The teaser positions all four actors as war heroes, each representing a different branch of the Indian armed forces.

Running for 2 minutes and 4 seconds, the teaser includes battlefield visuals, military action sequences and a background score aimed at reinforcing the film's war setting. While audience response has largely been positive, some viewers have pointed out visible green-screen effects in certain portions of the teaser.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, best known for Kesari. The film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in supporting roles. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.