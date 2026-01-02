ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge: A 10-minute Tribute To Armed Forces Heroes And Loved Ones Waiting Back Home

The soundtrack of Border featured five iconic songs: Sandese Aate Hain, Mere Dushman, To Chalun, Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat, and Hindustan Hindustan, all penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik. For 90s kids and fans eagerly awaiting Sunny Deol’s return as Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, the newly released Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge feels like a stroll down memory lane.

Hyderabad: After nearly three decades of Border's release, the much-awaited sequel, Border 2, will soon be hitting the big screens. Written and directed by JP Dutta, the original film was a massive blockbuster that shook the Hindi film industry. Decades later, the war drama is remembered as much for its patriotic fervour, scale, and ensemble cast as for its super hit music. For that very reason, the anticipation around the Border 2 album is rife. Adding to the excitement, the makers have dropped Ghar Kab Aaoge track from the film, billed as "a song born from the soul of India." Video of the song will be released later in the day.

The audio of Ghar Kab Aaoge suggests that the makers have retained the soul of the original Anu Malik composition, sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. This reprised version, however, is composed by Mithoon and features a powerful lineup of voices that includes Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir succeeds in evoking emotions similar to Javed Akhtar’s words in a tribute to the armed forces heroes and the loved ones who are awaiting their return.

One noticeable change is the song’s duration. While the original Sandese Aate Hain holds a special place in Hindi cinema history with its remarkable length of 13 minutes and 49 seconds, Ghar Kab Aaoge runs slightly shorter at 10 minutes and 34 seconds. Even so, it stands out in an era where most film songs barely cross the 3 to 5 minute mark.

Going by the poster, Ghar Kab Aaoge features the film’s leading men, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, each representing different wings of the armed forces. The letters in their hands serve as a visual callback to the emotional core of the original song.

The first song to be out from the Border 2 album, Ghar Kab Aaoge, sets the tone for the film ahead of its January 23 release. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, known for films like Kesari and Punjab 1984. The cast also includes Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Border 2 is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.