Border 2's First Song Ghar Kab Aaoge To Release Soon, Fans Get Emotional

Hyderabad: The makers of Border 2 have finally given fans something to cheer about. The much-awaited song Ghar Kab Aaoge is set to release soon. A small glimpse has been announced, and audiences have been asked to stay tuned.

Ghar Kab Aaoge remains one of the most patriotic songs. It is from the original Border film released in 1997. With Border 2, the makers are bringing back that same feeling of patriotism, longing, and sacrifice. Fans are already calling it the biggest nostalgia moment of the film.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel added fuel to the buzz with his statement. He said, "The song that could add an extra Rs 10 Cr to the opening of #Border2. The iconic #GharKabAaoge will be out soon." His comment clearly shows how powerful the song's impact could be on the box office.