Border 2's First Song Ghar Kab Aaoge To Release Soon, Fans Get Emotional

Border 2 makers tease the release of iconic song Ghar Kab Aaoge, sparking nostalgia and strong social media buzz ahead of the film's 2026 release.

Border 2 Brings Back Emotion with First Song Ghar Kab Aaoge Tease
Border 2 Brings Back Emotion with First Song Ghar Kab Aaoge Tease (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : December 28, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST

Hyderabad: The makers of Border 2 have finally given fans something to cheer about. The much-awaited song Ghar Kab Aaoge is set to release soon. A small glimpse has been announced, and audiences have been asked to stay tuned.

Ghar Kab Aaoge remains one of the most patriotic songs. It is from the original Border film released in 1997. With Border 2, the makers are bringing back that same feeling of patriotism, longing, and sacrifice. Fans are already calling it the biggest nostalgia moment of the film.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel added fuel to the buzz with his statement. He said, "The song that could add an extra Rs 10 Cr to the opening of #Border2. The iconic #GharKabAaoge will be out soon." His comment clearly shows how powerful the song's impact could be on the box office.

Another strong reaction came from a post on X discussing early interest trends. The tweet said that Border 2 has already made it to BookMyShow interests 31 days before release. The user also claimed that a double-digit opening looks certain for now. According to the post, strong music and a good trailer could push the film even further, just like recent hits that gained momentum after release.

One netizen revealed exciting details about the song's release. The tweet stated that the first song from Border 2 will drop on January 2, with the promo arriving a day earlier. The user also claimed that the song features voices of Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, and others, making fans even more emotional and eager.

The buzz around the song comes shortly after the teaser of Border 2 was unveiled on Vijay Diwas. The teaser highlighted bravery, sacrifice, love, and family bonds. Sunny Deol's strong voiceover set the patriotic tone from the very first frame.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Apart from Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, the film also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Editor's Pick

