Border 2's First Song Ghar Kab Aaoge To Release Soon, Fans Get Emotional
Border 2 makers tease the release of iconic song Ghar Kab Aaoge, sparking nostalgia and strong social media buzz ahead of the film's 2026 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 28, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Border 2 have finally given fans something to cheer about. The much-awaited song Ghar Kab Aaoge is set to release soon. A small glimpse has been announced, and audiences have been asked to stay tuned.
Ghar Kab Aaoge remains one of the most patriotic songs. It is from the original Border film released in 1997. With Border 2, the makers are bringing back that same feeling of patriotism, longing, and sacrifice. Fans are already calling it the biggest nostalgia moment of the film.
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel added fuel to the buzz with his statement. He said, "The song that could add an extra Rs 10 Cr to the opening of #Border2. The iconic #GharKabAaoge will be out soon." His comment clearly shows how powerful the song's impact could be on the box office.
#Border2 The BEST and the MOST AWAITED NOSTALGIA SONG 💥🍿#GharKabAaoge from #Border2 is coming out🔥🔥🔥#Sunnydeol #Varundhawan pic.twitter.com/MaobMlv9E3— ONLY DEOL (@bollywood70479) December 28, 2025
Another strong reaction came from a post on X discussing early interest trends. The tweet said that Border 2 has already made it to BookMyShow interests 31 days before release. The user also claimed that a double-digit opening looks certain for now. According to the post, strong music and a good trailer could push the film even further, just like recent hits that gained momentum after release.
The song that could add an extra ₹10 Cr to the opening of #Border2.— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 28, 2025
The iconic #GharKabAaoge will be out soon.#SunnyDeol #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/Wgptnx1WVD
One netizen revealed exciting details about the song's release. The tweet stated that the first song from Border 2 will drop on January 2, with the promo arriving a day earlier. The user also claimed that the song features voices of Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, and others, making fans even more emotional and eager.
Bookmyshow Interests Before 31 Days#Border2 made the list. Double digit opening looks certain for Now. Need good music & trailer for more or post release hype like Chhaava & Dhurandhar which had excellent to decent Hype pic.twitter.com/w3GmwZv76C— LAST SAMRAT (@LastSamrat07) December 28, 2025
The buzz around the song comes shortly after the teaser of Border 2 was unveiled on Vijay Diwas. The teaser highlighted bravery, sacrifice, love, and family bonds. Sunny Deol's strong voiceover set the patriotic tone from the very first frame.
First song from Border2 is set to drop on 2nd jan 🔥🔥— LegendDeols (@LegendDeols) December 28, 2025
Promo out tomorrow.. #GharKabAaoge by Arijit singh , SonuNigam & others .#Border2 #SunnyDeol @Mithoon11 @RealNidhiDutta
pic.twitter.com/Vubo7BeVz8
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Apart from Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, the film also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026.
