Border 2 Makers Reveal New Look Of Sunny, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Ahead Of Teaser Release

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share the poster, and wrote in the caption, "Vijay Diwas ka josh, 1971 ki jeet ki yaad, aur saal ka sabse grand teaser launch - ek saath! (Indian flag emoji) #Border2 teaser out on 16th December at 1:30 PM IST. Releasing in cinemas on 23rd January 2026."

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Border 2 have dropped a new poster of the war drama and announced its teaser date. The poster features all four lead actors, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, in one frame. The poster captures each actor's distinct intensity on the frontline.

The makers have also announced that the teaser of Border 2 will be released on December 16 at 1:30 pm. The date coincides with Vijay Diwas, a day that marks India's historic military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Ahan Shetty, whose first-look poster was recently unveiled, received strong praise from fans. Expressing gratitude, the actor said, "Seeing the love coming in for the Border 2 poster is truly humbling. Wearing the uniform carries a sense of responsibility, and I wanted the look to reflect the honesty and discipline of a Navy officer."

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films, Border 2 is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, is set to bring an emotionally charged narrative that salutes the bravery of Kargil warriors and the unwavering sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

A sequel to the 1997 film Border, Border 2 is slated to hit the big screens on January 23, 2026, just a few days ahead of India's Republic Day.