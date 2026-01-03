ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2: 8 New Faces, Who Plays Whom, Release Date, Budget, Trivia - A Complete Lowdown On The War Drama

Sudesh Berry - Naib Subedar Mathura Das, SM, a section leader who fought in the Battle of Longewala

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is a spiritual sequel to the iconic war movie and will focus on untold stories from the 1971 war. With a mix of old favourites and fresh faces, the film aims to blend nostalgia with contemporary storytelling.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker JP Dutta's Border, which was released in 1997, was more than just a war film. Based on the 1971 Battle of Longewala, the film showed courage, patriotism, and sacrifice. The film starred the powerful and impressive cast of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Rakhee Gulzar and many more. Now, almost 30 years later, Border 2 will bring back the same spirit with a different generation of soldiers and stars.

Medha Rana - Dhano Devi, Hoshiar's wife

Sonam Bajwa - Manjit Kaur, Nirmal's wife

Anya Singh - (yet to be announced) Rawat's wife

Paramvir Cheema - Nishan Singh

Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge Brings Back Memories

The makers recently released Ghar Kab Aaoge, a recreated version of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain. The new track was dropped on January 2 and is composed by Mithoon, with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. While many listeners found the new version emotional and respectful to the original, others felt it could not fully match the magic of the 1997 classic.

Javed Akhtar, who took home the 1998 National Award for Best Lyrics, wrote the original Sandese Aate Hain. Reactions to the remade version were divided, but the majority of fans thought it successfully kept the spirit of the original while being contemporary.

Interesting Trivia About Border 2

- There was speculation that Diljit Dosanjh would be replaced due to the controversy surrounding the Sardaar Ji 3 (2025), which features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. This came after renewed calls for a ban on Pakistani artists following the Pahalgam attack. Nevertheless, Diljit remains a cast member in Border 2.

- The famous dialogue, "Aawaz kaha tak jaani chahiye? Lahore tak," was inspired by a true situation. During the film shoot at an army camp, the line was overheard from a trainer motivating the cadets.

Border 2 Plot, Budget, And Release Date

Border 2 focuses on lesser-known stories from the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film highlights both courage and unity of young Indian soldiers as well as their sacrifices in the Army, Air Force and Navy.

The budget of the film is reportedly between Rs 150-250 crore. Border 2 is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, aligning with India's Republic Day weekend.