Border 2 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Dethrone Pathaan To Become Biggest Republic Day Grosser?

According to data reported by Sacnilk, Border 2 collected an All-India gross of approximately Rs 12.5 crore from advance bookings for day 1. The film sold over 4.09 lakh tickets across 16,221 shows nationwide. The Hindi 2D version remained the major contributor, bringing in nearly Rs 12.45 crore alone. When blocked seats were included, the total advance booking value rose to around Rs 17.5 crore, placing the film among the strongest pre-sales performers of recent times.

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol starrer Border 2 finally hit theatres today amid sky-high expectations and massive buzz. The war drama has been raking in impressive advance booking numbers eyeing a double-digit opening. With the promotional material receiving positive feedback, trade enthusiasts are confident about the film breaking records at the box office on its opening day.

The film also performed exceptionally well on online ticketing platform BookMyShow. Just 24 hours before release, Border 2 crossed 2.24 lakh tickets in pre-sales on the platform, surpassing the final pre-sale numbers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which had earlier set a benchmark in late 2025. Trade sources reported that tickets were selling at a pace of nearly 50 per minute during the final hours of booking, especially in North India.

When compared to Sunny Deol's recent releases, Border 2 comfortably crossed the advance booking numbers of Jaat, which had collected Rs 2.4 crore in pre-sales and opened at Rs 9 crore net. The film also beat Dhurandhar's Rs 9 crore day 1 advance booking figure. However, it remained slightly behind Sunny Deol's career-best pre-sale record of Gadar 2, which had registered Rs 17.5 crore in advance bookings.

Early reviews further strengthened the film's opening-day expectations. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh rated the film 4.5 stars and described it as "an outstanding, powerful patriotic spectacle that makes your heart swell with pride." He added that "Sunny Deol remains the beating heart of the film," while praising Varun Dhawan's intensity and Diljit Dosanjh's performance. Early viewers called the second half "a relentless battlefield experience" with a climax that delivered "pure goosebumps and deep emotion."

If screen dominance, strong anticipation and patriotic fervor ahead of the Republic day extended weekend are taken into consideration, Border 2 seems to have a strong opening. As per trade reports, the film is likely to rake in over Rs 20 crore on its release day in India alone. With the double-digits number and positive word-of-mouth publicity, the film eyes the record of Pathaan, which grossed Rs 57 crore on its release day, becoming the biggest day 1 grosser for a Republic weekend release.