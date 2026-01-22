ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Can Sunny Deol Beat His Gadar 2 Record?

According to the latest data from Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected Rs 6.03 crore in advance bookings for day 1 without block seats. When block seats are included, the figure goes up to Rs 10.43 crore. Around 1.88 lakh tickets have already been sold across India for the opening day. Most of the bookings have come from Hindi 2D shows.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited war drama Border 2 is all set to release in theatres tomorrow, January 23. The film is the first big Hindi release of 2026 and arrives during the Republic Day weekend, which makes it even more special. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is produced by T-Series and J.P. Films.

Based on current trends, Border 2 is expected to open in the range of Rs 32 to Rs 35 crore net on Day 1 in India. If spot bookings rise and word of mouth is positive, the opening could go even higher. Some estimates suggest it could come close to Rs 40 crore. The film is also looking at breaking records. It is expected to register the biggest opening of 2026 so far. It may also challenge the first-day numbers of recent films like Dhurandhar and Chhaava. Sunny Deol's previous blockbuster Gadar 2 had opened at Rs 40.1 crore, and Border 2 may breach that number.

The film is expected to open on 4,800 to 5,000 screens, with close to 17,000 shows. There is no major film releasing alongside it, which gives Border 2 a clear advantage. Single screens and mass centres in North India are expected to contribute strongly. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a UA 13 plus certificate and has received no cuts. This makes the film suitable for family audiences. Compared to recent action films with adult ratings, Border 2 has a wider reach. This is likely to help during the holiday period.

Another important detail is the film's length. Border 2 has a runtime of 3 hours and 16 minutes. The makers have said that the long duration is needed to show the scale of the war and give proper space to the large cast and emotional moments. On the overseas front, Border 2 has reportedly not received clearance in several Gulf countries. This may affect its international earnings. However, trade experts believe the film's strong domestic appeal will balance out the loss.

Border 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border, which is still remembered as one of the greatest Indian war films. The new film brings together a large star cast. It stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh. The film focuses on patriotism, sacrifice, and the lives of Indian soldiers during wartime.