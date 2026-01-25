ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide As Collections Surge

On its opening day, Border 2 collected Rs 30 crore India net, according to Sacnilk. The film took a strong start on Friday and showed good demand throughout the day. The patriotic theme and nostalgia factor worked in its favour as many shows reported decent occupancy by evening and night.

Hyderabad: Border 2 released in theatres with very high expectations. The film is the sequel to the 1997 hit Border and has a strong emotional value for audiences. Sunny Deol's return to the war drama attracted large crowds from the first day. Fans turned up in big numbers, especially in single screens and mass centres.

The film performed even better on day 2. On Saturday, Border 2 collected Rs 35.5 crore India net. This was a growth of over 18 percent compared to day 1. With this, the total India net collection after two days reached Rs 65.5 crore. The rise clearly showed that audience interest increased on the second day.

The theatre occupancy also improved as the day progressed. Morning shows recorded 15.51 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows rose to 39.97 percent. Evening shows went up to 49.13 percent. Night shows remained the strongest with 61.70 percent occupancy. This trend helped the film post a big Saturday number.

In terms of overall earnings, Border 2 has done well globally. The film's India gross collection after two days stands at Rs 78.6 crore. The overseas collection is Rs 15 crore. The total worldwide collection after two days is Rs 93.6 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Border 2 has already entered the list of Sunny Deol's top Hindi net collection films. With Rs 65.5 crore in two days, it has crossed films like Yamla Pagla Deewana. It now stands among his top earners, just behind Gadar 2, Jaat, and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film is produced by T-Series and JP Films.