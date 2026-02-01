Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol - Varun Dhawan Starrer Outperforms Uri, Eyes Rs 400 Cr Worldwide
Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's Border 2 continues its blockbuster run beating Uri, Fighter, and War 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 1, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: When Border 2 released in theatres on January 23, expectations were sky-high. The film carries the weight of nostalgia and patriotism as it is a sequel to J.P. Dutta's legendary war movie, Border, which was released in 1997. Apart from Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the ensemble cast includes Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Trade analysts predicted that the film would open strongly but very few believed that it would become one of the most successful movies at the box office for 2026 within just 9 days of its release.
On day 1, the film opened to a massive Rs 30 crore in India. The second day registered a big leap to Rs 36.5 crore due to tremendous word-of-mouth. On the third day, the film witnessed a jump grossing Rs 54.5 crore. The next day was Republic Day and the film banked on the extended weekend, earning its highest Rs 59 crore on that day. However, after the boost from the holiday, the film saw the normal decline during weekdays.
#Border2 records an impressive 60.97% growth on its second Saturday... The film continues to be the first choice of moviegoers despite multiple new releases.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2026
Sunday numbers are expected to be on par with Saturday, pushing the film closer to the ₹ 300 cr milestone.
⭐️ #Border2… pic.twitter.com/OGBxuPQbYg
Day 5 ended at Rs 20 crore, followed by Rs 13 crore on day 6 and Rs 11.25 crore on day 7. Despite the fall, Border 2 wrapped up its first week with a powerful Rs 224.25 crore net collection in India. The second weekend once again brought relief. On day 8 (second Friday), the film earned Rs 10.75 crore. Day 9 saw a strong jump of nearly 65 percent, with early estimates placing Saturday's collection at Rs 17.75 crore. With this, Border 2's total India net collection after nine days stands at approximately Rs 252.75 crore. In gross terms, the domestic total has crossed Rs 303 crore.
#OneWordReview...#Border2: OUTSTANDING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½
Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #Border2Review
Director #AnuragSingh delivers a thunderous,… pic.twitter.com/C5Y2SgfBje
Border 2 Box Office Collection So Far
|Day/Week
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 224.25 Crore
|Day 8 (Friday)
|Rs 10.75 Crore
|Day 9 (Saturday)
|Rs 17.75 Crore (Early Estimates)
|Total
|Rs 252.75 Crore
Data source: Sacnilk
Overseas, the film has collected over $5 million. Combined, Border 2's worldwide box office collection after nine days stands at around Rs 350 crore. Trade analysts believe the film is now comfortably heading towards the Rs 400 crore mark. In terms of competition, Border 2 has clearly emerged as a winner. On its second Saturday, it outperformed Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, which earned around Rs 5.3 crore on the same day. The war drama has also surpassed the lifetime domestic collection of War 2, which stood at Rs 236.55 crore.
Globally, Border 2 has overtaken major patriotic blockbusters. Uri: The Surgical Strike had a worldwide haul of Rs 342 crore, while Hrithik Roshan's Fighter finished at around Rs 344 crore. With Rs 350 crore already in the bag, Border 2 has beaten both films in just nine days.
When compared to other Indian war dramas, the gap is even wider. Kesari earned Rs 207 crore worldwide, Sam Bahadur collected around Rs 128 crore, Lakshya finished at approximately Rs 40 crore, LOC: Kargil earned Rs 29.76 crore, 120 Bahadur collected Rs 24 crore, Ikkis stood at Rs 41.65 crore, and Paltan managed only Rs 10.22 crore worldwide. Against these numbers, Border 2 stands tall as one of the most commercially successful traditional war films in Indian cinema.
Lt Col. Fateh Singh Kaler reporting for duty! 🇮🇳— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 23, 2026
Hope you’re all enjoying watching #Border2 as much as I did.
Would love to hear your thoughts, share your experience watching the film in the comments 🤗
Jai Hind! 🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wIsHSmmLMP
Sunny Deol recently celebrated the film's success with fans, sharing a joyful video on social media. Looking at the overwhelming box office response, the makers have already confirmed that Border 3 is on the cards. While details about the threequel remain under wraps, Border 2 has clearly revived interest in large-scale war dramas and strengthened the franchise's legacy.
Read More