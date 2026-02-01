ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol - Varun Dhawan Starrer Outperforms Uri, Eyes Rs 400 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: When Border 2 released in theatres on January 23, expectations were sky-high. The film carries the weight of nostalgia and patriotism as it is a sequel to J.P. Dutta's legendary war movie, Border, which was released in 1997. Apart from Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the ensemble cast includes Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Trade analysts predicted that the film would open strongly but very few believed that it would become one of the most successful movies at the box office for 2026 within just 9 days of its release.

On day 1, the film opened to a massive Rs 30 crore in India. The second day registered a big leap to Rs 36.5 crore due to tremendous word-of-mouth. On the third day, the film witnessed a jump grossing Rs 54.5 crore. The next day was Republic Day and the film banked on the extended weekend, earning its highest Rs 59 crore on that day. However, after the boost from the holiday, the film saw the normal decline during weekdays.

Day 5 ended at Rs 20 crore, followed by Rs 13 crore on day 6 and Rs 11.25 crore on day 7. Despite the fall, Border 2 wrapped up its first week with a powerful Rs 224.25 crore net collection in India. The second weekend once again brought relief. On day 8 (second Friday), the film earned Rs 10.75 crore. Day 9 saw a strong jump of nearly 65 percent, with early estimates placing Saturday's collection at Rs 17.75 crore. With this, Border 2's total India net collection after nine days stands at approximately Rs 252.75 crore. In gross terms, the domestic total has crossed Rs 303 crore.