Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite Weekday Slowdown, Sunny Deol Starrer Emerges As 2026's Biggest Blockbuster
Despite weekday drops, Border 2 dominates 2026's box office, crossing Rs 200 crore in India and nearing Rs 300 crore worldwide.
Hyderabad: Border 2 continues to march ahead at the box office even as weekday numbers show a natural slowdown. The patriotic war drama, directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, has completed six days in theatres with a massive Rs 213 crore India net collection. At the global level, the film is now hovering close to the Rs 300 crore mark, proving that its strong opening momentum is far from over.
The film opened to an impressive Rs 30 crore on Friday, which quickly grew over the weekend. On Saturday, collections jumped to Rs 36.5 crore, followed by a huge Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. The war drama went on to mint its highest single-day numbers making Rs 59 crore on Monday coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. This long-weekend surge played a major role in pushing Border 2 past the Rs 200 crore milestone in just five days.
As expected, the weekdays brought a sharp decline. On Tuesday, the film collected Rs 20 crore, followed by Rs 13 crore on Wednesday, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. While the drop may look steep on paper, trade experts point out that such trends are common for front-loaded, event-style films. Even with the slowdown, the total after six days stands tall at Rs 213 crore net in India.
Border 2 Box Office Collection So Far
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Day 1 (Friday)
|Rs 30 Crore
|Day 2 (Saturday)
|Rs 36.5 Crore
|Day 3 (Sunday)
|Rs 54.5 Crore
|Day 4 (Monday)
|Rs 59 Crore
|Day 5 (Tuesday)
|Rs 20 Crore
|Day 6 (Wednesday)
|Rs 13 Crore
|Total
|Rs 213 Crore
Data source: Sacnilk
On the global front, Border 2 has shown solid but slightly uneven performance. The film's India gross stands at around Rs 255 crore, while overseas markets have contributed approximately Rs 40 crore so far. This takes the worldwide total to nearly Rs 295 crore by the end of day six. The film is now expected to cross Rs 300 crore worldwide within the next day. Despite facing a ban in the Gulf region, Border 2 has managed respectable overseas numbers.
Thanks to its dominant domestic run, Border 2 has already become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. It has surpassed Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, which earned Rs 207 crore and Rs 278 crore worldwide, respectively. Achieving this feat in just six days puts Border 2 in a league of its own this year.
For Sunny Deol, the film is now his second-highest grosser, only behind Gadar 2. But for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 has become the biggest film of their careers so far. While weekday collections may remain moderate, a strong second weekend could push Border 2 closer to the Rs 400 crore worldwide club.
