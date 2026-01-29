ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite Weekday Slowdown, Sunny Deol Starrer Emerges As 2026's Biggest Blockbuster

Hyderabad: Border 2 continues to march ahead at the box office even as weekday numbers show a natural slowdown. The patriotic war drama, directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, has completed six days in theatres with a massive Rs 213 crore India net collection. At the global level, the film is now hovering close to the Rs 300 crore mark, proving that its strong opening momentum is far from over.

The film opened to an impressive Rs 30 crore on Friday, which quickly grew over the weekend. On Saturday, collections jumped to Rs 36.5 crore, followed by a huge Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. The war drama went on to mint its highest single-day numbers making Rs 59 crore on Monday coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. This long-weekend surge played a major role in pushing Border 2 past the Rs 200 crore milestone in just five days.

As expected, the weekdays brought a sharp decline. On Tuesday, the film collected Rs 20 crore, followed by Rs 13 crore on Wednesday, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. While the drop may look steep on paper, trade experts point out that such trends are common for front-loaded, event-style films. Even with the slowdown, the total after six days stands tall at Rs 213 crore net in India.