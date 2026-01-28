ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol - Varun Dhawan Film Nears Rs 200 Cr In India Despite Massive Dip

Border 2 recorded its highest single-day total on Republic Day, collecting Rs 59 crore on Monday. However, on day 5, the film earned only Rs 19.5 crore, as per early Sacnilk estimates. With this, Border 2's total India net collection after five days stands at Rs 196.5 crore.

The war drama opened in theatres on Friday and started its run with an India net collection of Rs 30 crore on day 1. The film showed growth on Saturday and earned Rs 36.5 crore. On Sunday, collections jumped further to Rs 54.5 crore.

Hyderabad: Border 2 made the most of the extended Republic Day weekend at the box office, but its collections dropped sharply on day 5. The film, which enjoyed strong numbers during the four-day holiday period, saw a clear slowdown on Tuesday as it entered its first regular working day.

At the worldwide box office, the film has performed well so far. The India gross collection is estimated to be around Rs 235.7 crore. Overseas markets have contributed close to Rs 35 crore. This takes the total worldwide collection of Border 2 to approximately Rs 270.7 crore. The film is now close to crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India net and is expected to add more numbers over the coming days.

Though the war drama faced a huge dip on day 5, it has managed to record a major milestone in the career of its star cast. Border 2 has officially becomethe highest-grosser of Varun Dhawan's filmography, leaving behind Dilwale (Rs 148.42 crore), Judwaa 2 (Rs 138.55 crore), and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Rs 117.89 crore). However for Sunny Deol, the film lags behind Gadar 2, which went on to gross Rs 525.7 crore.

Border 2 vs Chhaava

Both the films opened at the theatres with Rs 30 crore, however, Sunny's Border 2 now seems to have overtaken many of Vicky Kaushal starrer's box office milestones. Despite a dip, Border has made Rs 196.5 crore in five days, while Chhaava registered a five day haul of Rs 165 crore. Border 2 was ahead in the opening weekend numbers as well with Rs 129.89 crore against Chhaava's Rs 121.43 crore. Worldwide as well, Border 2 (Rs 270.7 crore) remains ahead of Chhaava (Rs 228.85 crore).

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. The film is a sequel to the 1997 hit Border and focuses on themes of patriotism, sacrifice and life in the armed forces.

