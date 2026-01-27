ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Sunny Deol Starrer Pass Crucial First Monday Test With Republic Day Holiday?

Sunny Deol's Border 2 records a massive Rs 180 crore India net in four days, emerging as Bollywood's first big hit of 2026.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : January 27, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST

Hyderabad: Box office tsunami is the only phrase that truly captures the historic run of Border 2. Sunny Deol's much-awaited war drama has stormed cinemas across India and overseas, turning the Republic Day weekend into a massive celebration for trade and audiences alike. With strong word of mouth and a powerful patriotic theme, the film has silenced all pre-release doubts and emerged as Bollywood's first true blockbuster of 2026.

From its very first day, Border 2 showed signs of becoming something special. The film opened on January 23, 2026 (Friday) with a solid India net collection of Rs 30 crore, despite several morning shows being cancelled in parts of the country. Saturday saw a healthy jump, with collections rising to Rs 36.5 crore. The real explosion came on Sunday, when the film registered a massive Rs 54.5 crore net, driven by packed theatres and strong family audiences.

The momentum did not slow down on Monday. In fact, Republic Day proved to be a turning point. On day 4, Border 2 collected a staggering Rs 59 crore net in India, pushing its four-day India net total to Rs 180 crore. The film recorded an impressive 64.27 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday, showing its strong hold even after the extended weekend.

Border 2 Box Office Collection So Far

DayIndia Net Collection
Day 1 (Friday)Rs 30 Crore
Day 2 (Saturday)Rs 36.5 Crore
Day 3 (Sunday)Rs 54.5 Crore
Day 4 (Monday)Rs 59 Crore
TotalRs 180 Crore

Data source: Sacnilk

In terms of gross figures, the film has collected approximately Rs 212.4 crore in India within just four days. Overseas markets have also responded positively, contributing around Rs 27 crore so far. With this, Border 2 has crossed Rs 239.4 crore at the worldwide box office. This outstanding performance has helped Border 2 surpass the lifetime worldwide collections of several major Hindi films like Salman Khan's Sikandar (Rs 189 crore). Trade experts now expect the film to enter the Rs 300 crore club by midweek if collections remain steady.

A major factor behind the film's success is its massive acceptance in mass belts. While metro cities are performing well, tier-2 and tier-3 centres have gone into overdrive, with many theatres reporting houseful shows. The patriotic storyline has struck a deep emotional chord, especially during the Republic Day holiday.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is a spiritual sequel to the iconic 1997 blockbuster Border.

Editor's Pick

