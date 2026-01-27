ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Sunny Deol Starrer Pass Crucial First Monday Test With Republic Day Holiday?

Hyderabad: Box office tsunami is the only phrase that truly captures the historic run of Border 2. Sunny Deol's much-awaited war drama has stormed cinemas across India and overseas, turning the Republic Day weekend into a massive celebration for trade and audiences alike. With strong word of mouth and a powerful patriotic theme, the film has silenced all pre-release doubts and emerged as Bollywood's first true blockbuster of 2026.

From its very first day, Border 2 showed signs of becoming something special. The film opened on January 23, 2026 (Friday) with a solid India net collection of Rs 30 crore, despite several morning shows being cancelled in parts of the country. Saturday saw a healthy jump, with collections rising to Rs 36.5 crore. The real explosion came on Sunday, when the film registered a massive Rs 54.5 crore net, driven by packed theatres and strong family audiences.

The momentum did not slow down on Monday. In fact, Republic Day proved to be a turning point. On day 4, Border 2 collected a staggering Rs 59 crore net in India, pushing its four-day India net total to Rs 180 crore. The film recorded an impressive 64.27 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday, showing its strong hold even after the extended weekend.