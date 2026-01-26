ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's War Drama Crosses Rs 150 Cr Worldwide In Opening Weekend

Hyderabad: Border 2 is enjoying a tremendous run at the domestic box office, thanks in large part to the movie's weekend success. The Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan war film has surged from Friday's debut of around Rs 30 crore to around 50 pc hike on Sunday as per the data shared by trade portal Sacnilk.

On Friday, Border 2 opened with a strong Rs 30 crore in net revenue despite the fact that a number of morning shows were cancelled. The movie was able to attract moviegoers for its patriotic theme and promising star cast. Saturday's revenue was up by 25 percent with Rs 36.5 crore, based on the fact that audience loved the film and also expressed strong support for it on social media after its successful debut screenings. This high level of positive publicity for the film led to an increased revenue on Sunday as well.

Border 2 surprised everyone by collecting a massive Rs 54.5 crore net on day 3. This was a jump of nearly 50 percent from Saturday. With this, the film wrapped up its opening weekend at Rs 121 crore net in India. The India gross collection for three days stands at Rs 142.5 crore. Overseas markets also responded well. The film earned around Rs 16 crore internationally during the opening weekend. This pushed the worldwide collection to approximately Rs 158.5 crore after three days.