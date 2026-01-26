Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's War Drama Crosses Rs 150 Cr Worldwide In Opening Weekend
Border 2 records a blockbuster opening weekend, collecting Rs 121 crore net in India and over Rs 150 crore worldwide within just three days.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 26, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Border 2 is enjoying a tremendous run at the domestic box office, thanks in large part to the movie's weekend success. The Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan war film has surged from Friday's debut of around Rs 30 crore to around 50 pc hike on Sunday as per the data shared by trade portal Sacnilk.
On Friday, Border 2 opened with a strong Rs 30 crore in net revenue despite the fact that a number of morning shows were cancelled. The movie was able to attract moviegoers for its patriotic theme and promising star cast. Saturday's revenue was up by 25 percent with Rs 36.5 crore, based on the fact that audience loved the film and also expressed strong support for it on social media after its successful debut screenings. This high level of positive publicity for the film led to an increased revenue on Sunday as well.
Border 2 surprised everyone by collecting a massive Rs 54.5 crore net on day 3. This was a jump of nearly 50 percent from Saturday. With this, the film wrapped up its opening weekend at Rs 121 crore net in India. The India gross collection for three days stands at Rs 142.5 crore. Overseas markets also responded well. The film earned around Rs 16 crore internationally during the opening weekend. This pushed the worldwide collection to approximately Rs 158.5 crore after three days.
Border 2 Box Office Collection So Far
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Day 1 (Friday)
|Rs 30 Crore
|Day 2 (Saturday)
|Rs 36.5 Crore
|Day 1 (Sunday)
|Rs 54.5 Crore
|Total
|Rs 121 Crore
Data source: Sacnilk
With these numbers, Border 2 has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark globally in its first weekend itself. This is a major achievement for a Hindi film so early in the year. The Republic Day holiday further boosted Sunday's collections across single screens and multiplexes. On Sunday, Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 61.14 percent. Evening and night shows performed exceptionally well. Mass belts and tier-2 cities showed packed houses, proving Sunny Deol's strong pull among audiences.
The film has also beaten the lifetime worldwide collection of Sunny's previous release Jaat, which had earned around Rs 119 crore. In just three days, Border 2 has surpassed that figure and become his second-highest Hindi net grosser after Gadar 2. Among Sunny's top films, Border 2 now ranks second with Rs 121 crore net, behind Gadar 2 which remains at the top with Rs 525.7 crore. Given the current trend, the film is expected to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide very soon and may even head towards Rs 250 crore if the momentum continues.
The film helmed by Anurag Singh also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is Bollywood's first big tentpole release of 2026.
