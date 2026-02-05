ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol - Varun Dhawan Starrer Earns Nearly Seven Times More Than Original Border

The film opened strongly with Rs 30 crore on day 1 and showed good growth over its first weekend, reaching Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. Its first week ended at Rs 224.25 crore India net. While weekday collections dipped in the second week, the weekend brought a boost, with Rs 17.75 crore on day 9 and Rs 22.5 crore on day 10. Collections then slowed again, with Rs 5.75 crore each on days 11 and 12.

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol's war drama Border 2 continues to perform well at the box office, even though daily collections have slowed down. On day 13 (Thursday), the film earned an estimated Rs 4 crore India net, taking its total to Rs 290.75 crore across all languages. Despite the slowdown, Border 2 has become Deol's second-highest India net grosser, after Gadar 2 (Rs 525.7 crore).

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 224.25 Cr Day 8 (Friday) Rs 10.75 Cr Day 9 (Saturday) Rs 17.75 Cr Day 10 (Sunday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 11 (Monday) Rs 5.75 Cr Day 12 (Tuesday) Rs 5.75 Cr Day 13 (Wednesday) Rs 4 Cr (Early Estimates) Total Rs 290.75 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk

When compared to the original Border (1997), the contrast in box office figures is striking. Directed by J.P. Dutta, the first Border was made on a relatively modest budget of Rs 10 crore and earned around Rs 39.3 crore India net, which was considered extraordinary at the time. With Rs 290.75 crore in 13 days, Border 2 has earned over seven times to that of the original film released 29 years ago.

Despite the massive gap in box office figures, Border went on to achieve cult status and is still remembered for its patriotic impact. Its success was driven by word of mouth, powerful performances, and a deep emotional connection with audiences. Border 2's numbers are only testament to the nostalgic value the original film carried.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and J.P. Films, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh. Released on January 23, Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, similar to the original Border (1997).