ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol's Film Drops Over 74% But Inches Toward Rs 400 Cr Worldwide

Border 2 has earned its lowest on the 11th day. According to early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film brought in Rs 5.75 crore net in India on its second Monday. This is a drastic fall of 74.44% compared to its Day 10 earnings. With the addition of Day 11 figures, the total net earnings of the film in India are now at Rs 281 crore.

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol-led war film Border 2 continued its theatrical run with a noticeable slowdown on its second Monday. After a strong second weekend that kept the film on track toward the Rs 400 crore mark globally, Day 11 collections showed a sharp fall. The drop has slowed the film's pace, even though it remains one of the biggest earners of the year.

Morning Shows: 5.67%

Afternoon Shows: 11.94%

Evening Shows: 13.40%

Night Shows: 14.22%

Global Total Inches Toward Rs 400 Crore

Even with the slowdown, Border 2 is steadily approaching a major milestone. The film's worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 380.75 crore. This includes Rs 335.75 crore gross from India and Rs 45 crore from overseas markets.

Trade analysts expect the film to cross Rs 400 crore globally within the week. If it achieves the mark, it will become the first Indian film this year to do so. It will also move ahead of the lifetime collections of several past Bollywood hits, including Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year (Rs 397 crore) and Salman Khan's Kick (Rs 390 crore).

About Border 2

Border 2 is inspired by stories of bravery from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film blends action, emotion and patriotism, aiming to recreate the spirit of JP Dutta's 1997 classic while presenting the story on a larger scale.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

The cast includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. The film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu and Angad Singh.