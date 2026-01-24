ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's War Film Opens Strong, Beats Dhurandhar But Trails Gadar 2

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's war film Border 2 has made a strong start at the box office. The film was released in theatres on Friday, January 23, just days before Republic Day. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Border 2 has managed to collect impressive numbers on its opening day and has already crossed the first-day collection of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar. However, it is still behind Sunny Deol's previous blockbuster Gadar 2 and another recent hit, Chhaava.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned Rs 30 crore net in India on Day 1. With this figure, the film has earned around 7.14% more than Dhurandhar, which had collected Rs 28 crore net on its first day.

Though Border 2 has not managed to cross the opening day collections of Gadar 2, yet the strong opening of this film is indicative of its audience interest, especially considering that the Republic Day weekend is at hand.

Advance Booking Boosts Opening Numbers

Advance booking was an important factor in the film's performance on the day of the opening. Before its release, Border 2 had grossed an advance booking box office collection of Rs 12.5 crore from across the nation. A total of over 4.09 lakh tickets were sold from 16,221 shows nationwide.

The Hindi 2D version contributed the highest share of advance bookings. At the same time, premium formats such as IMAX 2D, 4DX and Dolby Cinema also added to the overall numbers. With block seats included, the advance booking figures touched Rs 17.5 crore.